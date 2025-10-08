Digimon Story Time Stranger personality chart - all types and skills

What is the best Digimon Story Time Stranger personality? They say it's personality that counts, and that extends to our favorite digital monsters. However, this isn't just to give them a bit of character. Personality types bestow stat bonuses per level-up and unique passive skills that can make a huge difference in battle.

With so many personality types in Digimon Story Time Stranger, it's easy to lose sight of what each one offers. Our complete personality chart includes all the stats and skills to help you choose the best personality for your Digimon in the RPG game. We can also walk you through the steps to change a Digimon's personality to suit your needs.

Best Digimon personality types

The best personality depends on your Digimon's role on the team. Each personality offers certain stat boosts and personality skills, and it's important to take into account which ones align with what your Digimon brings to each battle.

Here are the best personality types for each role:

Philanthropy is best for healers

Valor is best for physical and counter attackers

Wisdom is best for magic attackers

Amicability is best for taunters, buffers, and debuffers

All Digimon have a base personality, which you can view in the Field Guide. However, that personality is not necessarily the best one for how you'd like to raise them. For example, Gatomon has a Tolerant base personality, which aligns with the support skills she can learn over time. However, the benefits of a Tolerant personality are minimal if you'd prefer to build her as a magic or physical DPS unit.

How to change Digimon personality types

To change your Digimon's personality type, speak to the battle members in your party when prompted by the speech bubble icon that occasionally appears above their heads. You can also interact with Digimon after they complete their training at the DigiFarm to see how their personality has changed.

When you converse with your Digimon, you can select multiple dialogue options. Each one is tagged with a different icon that corresponds to a main personality type, and whichever one you select shifts your Digimon's personality in that direction.

Here are the icons for each of the main personality types:

Heart: Philanthropy

Philanthropy Sun: Valor

Valor Spectacles: Wisdom

Wisdom Eye: Amicability

Regardless of whether you speak to a Digimon in your party or on the DigiFarm, you might be prompted to change the Digimon's personality skill after its type changes. Keep in mind that a Digimon can only have one personality skill. If you swap its existing skill out for a new one, you won't be able to switch it back until its type shifts back to match that skill. Even then, there's only a one-in-four chance that the new personality skill offered is the one you want.

All Digimon personality types and skills

To help you decide the best personality for your Digimon, check out our full breakdown of each personality, including what stat boosts and skills they offer.

Philanthropy

Personality Primary Stat Boost Secondary Stat Boost Skill Philanthropy (any) - - Healing Wisdom: Reduces SP cost for recovery skills by 10%. SP Supplement: Recovers 10% of the target's maximum SP when using skills to recover an ally's HP. Adoring SPI +4 DEF +2 Warrior Wisdom: Reduces SP Cost for physical attack skills by 10%. Song of Triumph: Slightly boosts CP gained Devoted SPI +3 INT +3 First Aid: Also removes target's injury when using skills to recover an ally's HP. Stout Spirit: Boosts SPI based on user's HP.

Tolerant SPI +3 SP +4 Steadfast Heart: Boosts DEF when HP is 90% or lower. The lower the HP, the higher the DEF boost. Rally Blessing: Revives with 50% HP when KO'd once per battle. Overprotective HP +4 SPI +3 First in Line: Always acts first. Great Embrace: Overheals up to 200% of the target's Max HP when using recovery skills.

Valor

Personality Primary Stat Boost Secondary Stat Boost Skill Valor (any) - - Warrior Wisdom: Reduces SP Cost for physical attack skills by 10%. Song of Triumph: Slightly boosts CP gained. Zealous ATK +3 SPD +3 Fast Break: Boost ATK for the first three rounds. The earlier the round, the greater the ATK boost. First in Line: Always acts first. Brave ATK +3 SP +2 Extra Strikes Tech: Performs an additional attack when Extra Strikes is activated. Vitality Theft: Recovers HP equal to 10% of physical attack skill damage dealt. Reckless ATK +2 HP +4 Counter: Chance to counter with an attack while being attacked. The lower the HP, the greater the chance to counter. Steadfast Might: Boosts ATK when HP is 90% or lower. The lower the HP, the greater the ATK boost. Daring ATK +2 DEF +3 Stout Defense: Boosts DEF based on user's HP. Strategic Order: Boosts CRT Rate by 5%.

Wisdom

Personality Primary Stat Boost Secondary Stat Boost Skill Wisdom (any) - - Magical Wisdom: Reduces SP cost for magic attack skills by 10%. Secret Sage Art: Attacking deals magic damage. Enlightened INT +2 SP +4 Haymaker: Boosts CRT damage by 20%. Intense Focus: Boosts INT for the first three rounds. The earlier the round, the greater the INT boost. Sly INT +2 HP +4 Combo Magic: Chance to reuse skill when using a magic attack skill. The lower the HP, the greater the chance. Meditation: Boosts INT from round four onwards. The more rounds pass, the greater the INT boost. Astute INT +3 SPD +2 Magic Theft: Recovers SP equal to 10% of magic attack skill damage. Steadfast Emotion: Boosts INT when HP is 90% or lower. The lower the HP, the greater the INT boost. Strategic INT +2 SPI +3 Follow Up: Always acts last. Soothing Song: Slightly recovers SP of all allies at the start of each round.

Amicability

Personality Primary Stat Boost Secondary Stat Boost Skills Amicability (any) - - Cheer: At the start of battle, boosts ATK and INT for all allies based on the total bond of all battle members. Prankster: Boosts the probability rate of skill debuff effects. Opportunistic DEF +3 SPI +3 Planning Ahead: At the start of battle, reduce DEF and SPI for all enemies based on the total bond of all battle members. Slow Starter: Boosts ATK from round four onwards. The more rounds pass, the greater the ATK boost. Friendly DEF +3 ATK +3 Fortifying Charge: Also boosts all of target's stats when using skills to recover an ally's HP. Strategic Order: Boosts CRT Rate by 5%. Sociable DEF +3 SP +4 Booing: Extends the duration of debuff effects applied by the user's skills by two turns. Weak Point Blitz: Boost damage dealt by the user when hitting an enemy weak point after an ally does. Compassionate DEF +4 HP +2 Stout Strength: Boosts STR based on user's HP Hustle Cry: Extends the duration of buff effects applied by the user's skills by two turns.

Now that you've cracked the Digimon Story Time Stranger personality system, take a look at how a Digimon's personality can affect DS Time Stranger digivolution. You might find that the benefits of a particular personality are worth sacrificing in favor of the myriad benefits you've unlocked on a DS Story Time Stranger agent skill tree for another personality type. Alternatively, we've got more creature collector games to play once you've broken free from the Digital World.