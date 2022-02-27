Digimon Survive requires “a lot of rework” and will take “a little longer”

It’s been a long time since anything was heard of Digimon Survive, the turn-based strategy game with adventure game elements set in the animated Digimon universe. In an update at Digimon Con 2022, producer Kazumasa Habu revealed that it has changed developers once again – and expects the Digimon Survive release “to take a little longer”.

Digimon Survive is a visual novel adventure game with strategy game combat sections, set to the cartoon style of the Toei Animation TV series – which is involved with the game. It was announced way back in 2018, with the Western release trailer confirming a PC Steam version too. It received multiple delays after this, and would eventually change developers.

At a Q&A at Digimon Con 2022 (transcribed by Gematsu), Digimon games producer Kazumasa Habu apologised for Survive’s delay but confirmed “we are now developing the game with a new development team”. According to Bandai Namco’s website, Digimon Survive is now being made by Japanese developer Hyde, who previously worked on the party game Disney Tsum Tsum Festival.

Regarding Digimon Survive’s release, Habu confirms that “changing teams has led to a lot of rework on the game, leading to delays. This has caused a lot of uncertainty that prevented us from giving regular updates.” However, the producer says that the game is now “back on track”. As for when the release date will actually be revealed, Habu says revealing it will “take a little longer as we’re still adjusting it internally. Once again, we sincerely apologize for the delay. But we would appreciate it if you could wait just a little longer.”

