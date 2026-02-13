Dino Crisis 1 and 2 are finally on Steam and currently the price of a coffee, but two caveats make GOG the better play

You can now get Capcom's survival-horror classics Dino Crisis and Dino Crisis 2 on Steam, and they're currently at a deep discount to celebrate. It's been a full year since the pair arrived on GOG, but their appearance on the Valve store is still a welcome one. Coming in at just five bucks each thanks to a 50% sale, both are an easy recommendation, although there are a few caveats if you're buying here.

Where the first Dino Crisis is more of a traditional survival horror game in the vein of the Resident Evil series, Dino Crisis 2 is my personal treasure. Faster-paced and with a combo system, it becomes as much an arcade shooter where you're racking up high scores as a test of your nerves. That didn't stop me from being a little afraid when I first played it in my youth, but you'll probably find your adrenaline is induced by the action, not the scares.

Both games include modernized tweaks to rendering, music, and cutscene implementation, and issues with save file corruption should have been ironed out. There's also support for most modern controllers. Unfortunately, while the GOG versions of Dino Crisis 1 and 2 come with no DRM (as is standard on the platform), the Steam editions are lumbered with Enigma DRM.

For most people, that shouldn't cause big issues, but it's a frustration that will trouble some, particularly anyone wanting to play the Dino Crisis games on Steam Deck. Users who have tested it report that the games run reasonably well on Valve's handheld, but you won't be able to play them at all until you manually import a registry file that Enigma is unable to create itself.

Dino Crisis 1 and 2 are available now on Steam, with a 50% discount available until Thursday February 26. That means you'll pay $4.99 / £3.99 for each, or $9.99 / £7.99 once the sale ends. You can find them both here.

The other slight disappointment is that Steam isn't currently offering the bundled version of the two games that you'll find on GOG. The package offers the pair for $16.99 / £13.99 ($8.49 / £7.00 with the current 50% saving), compared to the combined $19.98 / £15.98 you'll pay if you buy them both separately on either platform. It's only a small saving, but it's frustrating that it's absent here.