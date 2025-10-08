Is there a single videogame that wouldn't be improved by the addition of dinosaurs? Counter-Strike with dinosaurs would be brilliant. GTA 6 would sell an extra bazillion copies if it simply included a velociraptor or two. Rollercoaster Tycoon with dinosaurs is already a thing with the Jurassic Evolution games. Even Turok would benefit from the addition of more dinos. But I never thought I'd see a historical game with them until Dinolords came along. And now, I'm not sure where this time-bending medieval game has been all my life.

The premise is simple. Eric the Red finds dinosaur eggs frozen in a Greenland glacier, which he thaws, hatches, and domesticates-hey, it's no more far-fetched than any of the Jurassic World movies. After a dinosaur-led invasion of England, it's time for other nations to fight back, Cretaceous style.

Dinolords mashes genres together as much as it does time periods. While I expected a full-on RTS game, there are hack and slash elements when the eponymous dinos get involved. Perhaps the first 'hack and strat' game I've ever seen, you can get your hands on the game for the first time later this month.

With four maps, two distinct game modes, and a judicious application of dino-riding, expect everything from base building and strategizing to hectic combat in its upcoming alpha test.

Dinolords is a game that could go one of two ways. Either it's a genius pitch, melding together genres and time periods in a way that spawns a legion of knock-off versions in its wake (Dinolikes? Jurassified games?), or it falters at the first hurdle, trying to do too much and satisfying nobody. I sincerely hope its the latter, but a closed demo is the perfect way to test the waters. With honest feedback from players, Dinolords has every chance of tickling the brain in all the right ways when it launches next year.

The Dinolords closed alpha playtest begins Friday, October 31 ahead of its early access release in 2026. You can register your interest on Steam now.

