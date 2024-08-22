Ever since it launched into Early Access back in February 2022, Diplomacy is Not an Option has been a sleeper hit, earning itself a well-deserved ‘very positive’ review score on Steam. With numerous updates under its belt, developer Door 407 has confirmed that Diplomacy is Not an Option will finally leave Early Access and launch into 1.0 very, very soon.

The launch version of Diplomacy is Not an Option will include the complete story campaign, packed with charm, and over 100 hours of RTS game goodness to enjoy. According to the developer, a single playthrough will take you roughly 30 hours to complete, though multiple factions and story decisions leading to six possible endings will keep you playing for even longer.

The chaotic gameplay is undoubtedly the main draw, however. If you’ve seen Diplomacy in action, you’ll know what we’re talking about. You can wage war on a massive scale, with 25,000-strong hordes of both enemies and allies alike clashing on the battlefield. It’s truly a spectacle to see. Plus, there is a great deal of variety in objectives, from sacking cities and defending castles to defeating bosses and building settlements.

To celebrate the occasion, Door 407 has also released an amazing new trailer for the strategy game which does a great job of showcasing the chaotic charm you can expect. Check it out below:

The Diplomacy is Not an Option 1.0 release date is set for Friday, October 4, 2024. It’s available on Steam, the Epic Games Store, GOG, and Humble right now for $24.99 / £19.99 as part of Early Access, which will then be updated to the full, 1.0 version at launch.

It’s best to get in now, too, as the price will slightly increase ahead of the full release, although we don’t have the figures just yet. And dive in you should, as Diplomacy is Not an Option is undoubtedly one of the best city-building games and indie games right now with its charming RTS action.

