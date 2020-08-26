War Child UK’s charity Steam sale has a bunch of sports titles for cheap

Everyone loves a good Steam sale, right? Of course they do. This particular sale is part of the Sporting Champions fundraiser run by War Child UK, a charity focused on helping children who have been affected by war. So, you can grab yourself a good deal on a whole range of top-quality sports games while also helping out a great cause. Everyone’s a winner!

The Sports Champions sale is live right now and will run until September 1. During this time, you’ll be able to take advantage of discounts on a variety of sports titles including Dirt 4, Descenders, Pumped BMX Pro, OlliOlli2, Super Mega Baseball, and more. There’s also a sale for our mobile gaming friends on the Google Play store during this time.

In addition to the sales, throughout the fundraiser, War Child UK will also be broadcasting daily charity livestreams that will showcase some of the games on offer. One of these streams will feature a number of sports personalities, celebrities, and influencers as they battle for glory.

Money raised will help War Child UK and Children in Conflict support children in conflict zones – including through delivering education and counselling through sport. It will help to provide young, war-affected people with psychosocial support, social connectedness, trust, and coping skills. War Child focuses on protecting, educating, and standing up for the rights of children all around the world who have been caught up in conflict. They also have a lovely slogan too: ‘You play. So every child can’.

Tomorrow we launch our brand new campaign – #SportingChampions 🏆 We have some amazing sport themed games all donating to @WarChildUK and helping us support children affected by conflict. Check back tomorrow to see which games are in! pic.twitter.com/dIRyrHy7RB — War Child Gaming (@WarChild_Gaming) August 25, 2020

For more information on War Child UK and the fantastic work it does, head on over to its official website or Twitter page, and head to Steam if you’d like to pick up something in the Sports Champions sale.