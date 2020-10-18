Here’s Disco Elysium as a Game Boy game

If you missed Disco Elysium on every other platform, you can try it on Game Boy – sort of. A partial Game Boy demake of the indie game has been developed by a fan to commemorate the detective game‘s first birthday.

Available on Itch, Disco Elysium Game Boy Edition transforms the investigative RPG game from a vibrant, isometric environment, to the green and white, top-down view of similar adventures on the original Game Boy. Right now, it’s just the opening section, but the way everything’s been modulated to fit the limitations is a serious feat of game development know-how.

At the start, you choose between three archetypes, thinker, sensitive, and physical, and you still have the ongoing conversation trees with your own psyche. The dialogue retains the same pseudo-philosophical poetry, though obviously pared down a bit for space and time, and the rooms are vaguely the same, if you know the first few areas well. It was built using GB Studio, a name-your-price development tool that lets you build games to the specs of the handheld. No sound right now – creator Colin Brannan is looking for someone to compose a full soundtrack.

To say Disco Elysium, from developer ZA/UM, is a beloved game would be an understatement. Its reviews were some of the strongest of the year last year, and we called it a new standard in RPG writing. It isn’t the only project to see a demake of late – BloodBorne was transformed into a 16-bit Zelda-like, and Super Smash Bros has been made 8-bit.

If you’re hungry for more Disco Elysium, a TV show is on the way. We have the best story games, which might help scratch the itch otherwise.

Anthony McGlynn

Published:

Freelance writer and occasional PCGamesN newshound, Anthony has also written for Variety, Digital Trends, The Daily Dot, Mashable, ScreenRant, and PC Gamer.

Read More
Disco Elysium review
Best RPGs on PC
The best PC games

Promoted

The best Amazon Prime Day mobile gaming deals

The best Amazon Prime Day mobile gaming deals

The best Amazon Prime Day console gaming deals

The best Amazon Prime Day console gaming deals

Play like the pros with OMEN

Play like the pros with OMEN

About Powered by Network-N