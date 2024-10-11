Disco Elysium is a caliber of game that only comes once a generation. It strayed into areas relatively untouched by videogames, telling its narrative through unique mechanics and peerless storytelling. Feeling at times like a more bereft version of China Miéville’s Perdido Street Station combined with Planescape Torment, it is an RPG masterpiece that stands with the best in the genre. While fans have been desperate for a sequel that will most likely never appear, a spiritual successor is on the horizon thanks to a new developer made up of many of the minds behind Disco Elysium.

Longdue is a team formed from veterans who worked on Disco Elysium and its unreleased sequel, along with team members from Bungie, Brave at Night, and Rockstar. Its first game is going to be a narrative RPG in the same vein as that legendary title, with the team stating that it’ll be a “psychogeographic RPG” that will act as a spiritual successor to Disco Elysium.

In the earlier RPG, your character changes and evolves via the ideas you slot into his head, with NPCs reacting to you differently depending on the things you say or believe. This new title will go in a different direction, with the line between your inner world and the outer one being blurred. Decisions will change not only yourself but the world around you, with characters and your environment being altered by what you’ve chosen.

There aren’t too many details yet as this unnamed title appears to be quite early on in development, but the team behind it is chucking around some big names that should hopefully help show you what kind of experience this developer is aiming for.

“At Longdue, we’re inspired by decades of classic RPGs, from Ultima and Wizardry, through Fallout and Planescape, to the justifiably adored Disco Elysium,” narrative director Grant Roberts says. “We’re excited to continue that legacy with another narrative-first, psychological RPG, where the interplay between inner worlds and external landscapes is the beating heart of the experience.”

There's no launch date for Longdue's Disco Elysium spiritual successor just yet. If you'd like to keep up to date with development, you can head over to the developer's official site to learn more.

