Discord is adding Spatial Audio support so you can pretend you're in the same room

If you're like me, you've spent countless hours in Discord calls with your friends. Whether you're grinding games or just shooting the breeze, Discord has become a hub for communication, especially with those who are in other countries or time zones. As great as being in those calls can be, it doesn't quite match the experience of sitting together and chatting, but the team is trying to change that, with news that they are adding Spatial Audio to the platform.

Discord's Spatial Audio system will allow you to tweak how voice calls sound in real time. You'll be able to create a virtual room in your calls, which you can easily change the size of. From there, you'll be able to move the people in your call around so that you can mimic a real-world scenario where it will sound like you're all together.

Move someone in the call to the right of the room, and their audio will only come through the right side of your headphones. Push them to the corner, and their voice will get lower. Drag them super close, and prepare for some sore eardrums. There are also some preset placements, as shown by Discord Previews, if you don't want to get too complicated with layouts.

Discord is adding Spatial Audio support for voice channels, so you can hear your friends as if you were talking next to each other! pic.twitter.com/N7OIUPj194 - Discord Previews (@DiscordPreviews) May 26, 2026

In theory, not only will you have more control over your calls and how they sound, but it will also feel more like real conversations in actual environments, adding a new level of depth to the time you spend with others.

2026 has been a busy year for Discord, in more ways than one. On one hand, the company's partnership with Xbox has been popular with games, with Xbox Game Pass Starter now included as part of a Nitro subscription. On the other hand, its age verification system was met with widespread criticism, with the backlash so severe that it had to pull back on the idea.

At the time of writing, Spatial Audio appears to be live for a limited number of users, but will likely be rolled out to everyone over the coming weeks and months. While I don't have it yet, I already have some friends marked down who I'll be pushing as far away from me as possible once that virtual room goes live.