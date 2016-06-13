Dishonored 2 Collector’s Edition comes with Corvo’s mask, is $100

Bethesda are putting together another luxurious Collector’s Edition, this time for Dishonored 2. The $99.99 package comes with various tidbits, but the pièce de résistance is a replica of Corvo’s mask.

The package also includes Emily Kaldwin’s ring (made of zinc alloy and not silver, unfortunately) in a box with purple velvet lining. Then there’s a propaganda poster print, a metal steelcase box for the game, a copy of the Definitive Edition of the original Dishonored game, the Assassin’s Pack for Dishonored 2 (for exclusive bonecharms and 500 coins to buy new gear), and the game itself.

The replica of Corvo’s mask is full-szie, standing 13.5” tall, 6” wide, and 5.5” deep. It’s mounted on a stand for when it’s not on your face (the description on the Bethesda store page doesn’t say it can be worn, but the dimensions suggest it probably can).

The page also states that the edition is only available in the USA, which is a shame for anyone in the PCGN homelands of the UK, or anywhere else in the world. I’d half considered it at that price, but the Fallout 4 Pip-Boy was a horrible piece of plastic tat, so there’s a chance that the mask won’t look as swish as it does in the above image.

The Dishonored 2 Collector’s Edition ships November 11. Will you be placing an order?