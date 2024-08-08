It’s hardly the feature for which Dishonored is most keenly remembered, but back in 2012, I was very impressed by ‘The Heart.’ You hold it up, you point it at an enemy, and it tells you something about them, something from deep within their soul. Suddenly, they’re not just an NPC – they’re a person, and the stabbing you’re about to inflict becomes heavy with implication. From two of the key developers behind Dishonored and the similarly inventive Prey 2017, a new ARPG is now in full production and seeking players. If you miss Deus Ex, long for more BioShock, or feel the sting of Deathloop’s absence, this is for you.

The name Wolfeye Studio may not mean anything to you immediately, but you’ll certainly be familiar with its work, and the work of its two founders. The developer behind the wonderfully novel RPG Weird West, Wolfeye is founded by Raphael Colantonio, creative director on Prey, co-director on Dishonored, and veteran of Arkane, and Julien Roby, who produced each of Dishonored’s venerable expansions.

A first-person action RPG with a retro sci-fi aesthetic, with Wolfeye’s new, as-yet-unnamed game, Colantonio says Prey and Dishonored fans will feel “at home.” Details are scarce, but it’s just crossed an important benchmark, graduating from pre-production to full development.

If you want a greater sense of what Wolfeye might be making, you can perhaps look to some of Colantonio and Roby’s other credits, which include Ark Fatalis, Dark Messiah, and Dishonored 2. You can also check out some of these first screenshots.

Or you can put your name down for the first alpha playtest. Beginning in 2025, Wolfeye will launch a limited demo of its next game to seek feedback from the community and inform development. If you want to sign up, just head right here.

