Disintegration review scores – our roundup of the critics

With the Disintegration release date less than a week away, now is an excellent time to take stock of what critics have made of Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto’s game so far and find out what’s in store when June 16 rolls around. Handily, the reviews have just landed, piping hot and ready to delve into, so we can do exactly that. Let’s go take a look at those Disintegration review scores to see how it’s fared.

Disintegration reviews posted so far are pretty mixed, with scores ranging from the two-out-of-five mark right up to the higher end of the scale. It’s currently sat at 62 on Metacritic, based on 20 critic reviews as of this story, with ’80’ being the highest score and ’40’ the lowest (and a fair few somewhere in between).

TheSixthAxis has given Disintegration an eight-out-of-ten, concluding that while its campaign can be “excessively tough” at times and “it takes a while for the controls to sink in”, it’s “one of the most unique and consistently enjoyable sci-fi shooters of recent years.”

However, GamesRadar scores Disintegration a two-out-of-five, noting that while it’s got “likeable characters” and “good voice work”, it’s got some cons too. The review concludes, the sci-fi FPS game’s “an unsatisfying mix of shallow strategy and low-energy shooting”, and that it’s “hard to recommend to fans of either genre.”

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the Disintegration review scores:

TheSixthAxis – 8/10

Wccftech – 7.5/10

Destructoid – 6.5/10

GamesRadar – 2/5

VG24/7 – 3/5

Shacknews – 4/10

Gamespot – 7/10

IGN (single-player) – 6/10

Screenrant – 2/5

Ladbible – 6/10

VGC – 3/5

Game Informer – 6/10

USGamer – 2.5/5

As you can see, there’s been quite a range of responses to the game so far – if you’re keen to find out what the game holds for yourself, Disintegration pre-orders are live ahead of its arrival next week, and it’s priced at £39.99 / $49.99.