Long before the days of Baldur’s Gate 3, Divinity: Original Sin 2 reigned supreme. Larian Studios’ previous most famous game helped them gather a massive audience when it launched in 2017, as it made its mark as one of the most outstanding game studios still standing. The Belgian developer is celebrating a publisher sale, which sees Original Sin 2 marked down to a meager price.

It’s been seven years since Divinity: Original Sin 2 initially hit store shelves (wow, I’m old) and instantly launched itself into the Game of the Year conversation. At the time, the fantasy game wowed players with its incredible story, profound cast of characters, and gorgeous world.

Beyond its storytelling, Original Sin 2’s combat kept me coming back for multiple playthroughs. The real joy of the game comes from interacting with the environment and creating absolutely hilarious scenarios. Also, the ability to create hybrid characters by mixing and matching skills from different schools of magic and combat allows you to create very dynamic characters.

For those who haven’t had the chance to play Original Sin 2, now is the perfect time to pounce. Larian Studios has discounted many of its games at a massive discount, and Original Sin 2 is enjoying its biggest sale ever.

Divinity: Original Sin 2 is on Steam sale for 70% off until Monday September 9, with the base game costing a reduced $13.49 / £10.27. You can get it here. If you want to nab this sale, you’ll have to act fast as the game is only on sale for just two more days as of the time of writing.

If you’re interested in the upgraded versions of the game, you’re also in luck. Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Divine Edition, which includes digital art books, a map, a soundtrack, and an art pack, is also on sale for 70% at $17.99 / £13.70.

Also, if you are on the hunt to own all of the Divinity games, Larian has put together a bundle that includes Beyond Divinity, Divine Divinity, Divinity II: Developer’s Cut, Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition, Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition, Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Divine Ascension, all for 60% off at $35.99 / £27.41.

