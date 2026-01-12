After Baldur's Gate 3's Steam Deck success, Larian says it'll "do its best" to get Divinity working on Valve's handheld

"We all love the Steamdeck!" That was the ringing endorsement Larian Studios exclaimed during its recent Divinity AMA. Acknowledging just how popular Baldur's Gate 3 is on Valve's handheld, the company now confirms "we will do our best to again release on the platform." It's not quite a nailed-on certainty that Divinity Steam Deck support is incoming, but it's good to know that it's already on Larian's mind.

Recently taking to Reddit to conduct a wide-ranging AMA on all things Divinity, the Larian Studios team answered questions on the use of AI in Divinity, the technical limitations that came about from Baldur's Gate 3 being a game based on DnD rules, and, of course, whether there's a chance Divinity will make our list of the best Steam Deck games.

Technical director Bert van Semmertier answered the question, saying "We all love the Steamdeck! Since BG3 was one of the most played games on the platform, we will do our best to again release on the platform."

Along with answers to other questions, noting how much the team loves the modding community and the work it has done with Baldur's Gate 3, it all points towards the studio aiming to make Divinity as accessible as possible. That should hopefully mean that while we would love to see features such as support for ray-traced lighting, we hopefully won't be stuck with forced ray tracing that could limit compatibility with older PCs and handhelds.

The Steam Deck can technically do ray tracing, but not very well, and its reliance on SteamOS means that it can trip up when it comes to being compatible with certain anti-cheat software only available on Windows, or competitive games such as Apex Legends, which have banned all access from Linux devices. With Larian not having a history of these issues, the path seems clear for Divinity Steam Deck support.