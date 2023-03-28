Dungeons and Dragons Steam sale hits Baldur’s Gate price with a nat 20

As an avid Dungeons and Dragons player, the new movie, Honor Among Thieves looks delightfully cringy, but also perfectly captures the essence of my current campaign. To celebrate its release, it’s worth checking out the D&D Direct Steam sale, which has cut the costs of some of the best RPG games out there.

First up are the sale’s ‘best sellers and greatest hits,’ which include Solasta: Crown of the Magister and the enhanced edition of Baldur’s Gate. The former is 65% off, bringing it down from $39.99 / £30.99 to $13.99 / £10.49, while the latter is 70% off at $5.99 / £4.64 instead of $19.99 / £15.49. You can also pick up Neverwinter Nights for $5.99 / £4.64, down from $19.99 / £15.49.

With the Baldur’s Gate 3 release date set for August 2023, this is the perfect time to harken back to where it all began. Set in the Dungeons and Dragons universe, you’ll be venturing back into the world of the Forgotten Realms – but this time, corruption gnaws at your soul and threatens to eliminate you at any moment. It’s a tale of betrayal and sacrifice, so why not warm up by taking the original for a spin?

If it’s some of the classical DnD games you’re looking for, then the Classic and Gold Classic bundles are much more up your street.

Gold Box Classic is now 60% off, taking the cost down from $55.94 / £40.74 to $22.46 / £16.36. It contains all three Forgotten Realms: Archive Collections, as well as the Ravenloft, Krynn, and Dark Sun series.

As for the Classic bundle, you’ll save 68% on everything in the Gold Classic collection, as well as getting DragonStrike, DeathKeep, Fantasy Empires, Spelljammer: Pirates of Realmspace, Stronghold – Kingdom Simulator, and Al-Qadim: The Genie’s Curse. You also get everything that’s included in Silver Box Classics for $34.58 / £27.30 as opposed to $109.87 / £85.80.

Finally, there’s a whole plethora of characters, familiars, and skins up for grabs for DnD strategy game Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms, all at varying discounts. For all of that information, check out the D&D Direct Steam sale page.

As someone who hasn’t really delved into the virtual world of Dungeons and Dragons, I may just pick up a few of these deals. My campaign is fraught with chaos, constant feuding, and my crazed cleric’s inane ramblings, so perhaps it would be nice to play some of the best PC DnD games without her many voices echoing in my head.

If you were drawn in here by the movie, though, our sister site and hive of all things TV and film, The Digital Fix, has a rundown of the Dungeons and Dragons release date, as well as everything else you need to know about Chris Pine and friends’ latest adventure.