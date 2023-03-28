Dungeons and Dragons Steam sale hits Baldur’s Gate price with a nat 20

To celebrate Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Steam has partnered with Wizards of the Coast to slash the price of Baldur's Gate and other RPG games.

Dungeons and Dragons Steam sale hits Baldur's Gate price with a nat 20: A bald mage channelling firemagic in a black robe on a purple misty background

Published:

Dungeons and Dragons - Stronghold: Kingdom Simulator

As an avid Dungeons and Dragons player, the new movie, Honor Among Thieves looks delightfully cringy, but also perfectly captures the essence of my current campaign. To celebrate its release, it’s worth checking out the D&D Direct Steam sale, which has cut the costs of some of the best RPG games out there.

First up are the sale’s ‘best sellers and greatest hits,’ which include Solasta: Crown of the Magister and the enhanced edition of Baldur’s Gate. The former is 65% off, bringing it down from $39.99 / £30.99 to $13.99 / £10.49, while the latter is 70% off at $5.99 / £4.64 instead of $19.99 / £15.49. You can also pick up Neverwinter Nights for $5.99 / £4.64, down from $19.99 / £15.49.

With the Baldur’s Gate 3 release date set for August 2023, this is the perfect time to harken back to where it all began. Set in the Dungeons and Dragons universe, you’ll be venturing back into the world of the Forgotten Realms – but this time, corruption gnaws at your soul and threatens to eliminate you at any moment. It’s a tale of betrayal and sacrifice, so why not warm up by taking the original for a spin?

YouTube Thumbnail

If it’s some of the classical DnD games you’re looking for, then the Classic and Gold Classic bundles are much more up your street.

Gold Box Classic is now 60% off, taking the cost down from $55.94 / £40.74 to $22.46 / £16.36. It contains all three Forgotten Realms: Archive Collections, as well as the Ravenloft, Krynn, and Dark Sun series.

As for the Classic bundle, you’ll save 68% on everything in the Gold Classic collection, as well as getting DragonStrike, DeathKeep, Fantasy Empires, Spelljammer: Pirates of Realmspace, Stronghold – Kingdom Simulator, and Al-Qadim: The Genie’s Curse. You also get everything that’s included in Silver Box Classics for $34.58 / £27.30 as opposed to $109.87 / £85.80.

Finally, there’s a whole plethora of characters, familiars, and skins up for grabs for DnD strategy game Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms, all at varying discounts. For all of that information, check out the D&D Direct Steam sale page.

A strategy game showing a huge fire-breathing dragon dousing a group of fighters in flames

As someone who hasn’t really delved into the virtual world of Dungeons and Dragons, I may just pick up a few of these deals. My campaign is fraught with chaos, constant feuding, and my crazed cleric’s inane ramblings, so perhaps it would be nice to play some of the best PC DnD games without her many voices echoing in my head.

If you were drawn in here by the movie, though, our sister site and hive of all things TV and film, The Digital Fix, has a rundown of the Dungeons and Dragons release date, as well as everything else you need to know about Chris Pine and friends’ latest adventure.

More from PCGamesN

Forged in the heart of Sanctuary, Lauren spends most of her time slaying Diablo’s minions or exploring WoW on a mount that was way too expensive. Formerly Guides Editor at Dexerto with two degrees under her belt, she’s the dumbest clever person you’ve ever met. We wouldn’t say that to her face though; apparently she’s a decent shot in Valorant.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News. Or sign up to our free newsletter.