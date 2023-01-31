Does the Dead Space Remake run on Steam Deck? Valve’s handheld gaming PC is a portable powerhouse, but you’re probably wondering whether it can handle the horror game revamp. While the storefront giant hasn’t given the sci-fi romp a ‘Verified’ seal of approval, we’re here to fill you in on what to expect when playing the gory glow-up on the go.

The Steam Deck might be a fully-fledged PC, but even the best Dead Space settings won’t necessarily help you boost fps on the handheld. That’s not to say Valve’s mighty machine can’t handle new releases, and dialling down fancy lighting and shadow effects will go a long way. However, being able to actually run every Steam game isn’t a guarantee, and Motive’s wretched remake is no exception.

The short answer is yes, the Dead Space Remake will run on Steam Deck, and you’ll be able to actually board the USG Ishimura on Valve’s handheld. That said, if you’re looking for an experience that matches the PS5 or even a half-decent rig, you might find its performance to be somewhat putrid.

Dead Space Remake Steam Deck performance

Dead Space Remake is now technically playable on Steam Deck, thanks to a Proton hotfix that resolves game-breaking map issues. In addition, the map also patches variable rate shading usage problems that affect performance, but you’ll still potentially struggle with frightfully low frame rates during your portable playthrough.

With every setting cranked to ‘low’, we couldn’t reach 60fps while playing Dead Space on Steam Deck. Switching AMD FSR 2.0 to ‘performance’ mode actually bumps frame rates to well above the above sweet spot, but it visually transformed the visceral ship into a blurry mess on Valve’s handheld.

We already know that Motive’s remake is demanding, as Dead Space Remake system requirements set a lofty specs bar. Yet, there’s a chance that future patches will lend a performance helping hand in the future, as even makes the RTX 4080 will sweat right now.

Dead Space Remake Steam Deck compatibility

We’re still waiting for Valve to give the Dead Space Remake a Steam deck compatibility level, as it’s classed as ‘unknown’ on the storefront. This will no doubt change down the line, but performance might prevent the cosmic horror from obtaining ‘Great on Deck’ status. That’s if things remain as they currently stand, but we’re hoping Motive will roll out a patch that makes the re-do perfectly portable.

Failing that, you’ll have to wait for the eventual Steam Deck 2 to arrive on the scene, as it should take Valve’s vision for portable performance to the next level. If you’re planning on playing on a conventional PC for now, check out our Dead Space weapon upgrade locations guide and get the jump on every Necromorph.