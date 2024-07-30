If you want to inject some new life into a game and see your player counts climb once again, two of the most effective things you can do are to give it a massive new update full of juicy content or put it on sale with an irresistible discount. Well, beloved roguelike tower defense game Dome Keeper has decided it’s going to do both at the same time, and it’s certainly having the desired effect on its Steam player count.

While it may not get quite the same amount of airtime as other roguelike games such as Hades or Cult of the Lamb, Dome Keeper is absolutely one of the most unique (and best) around. Not only does it have you racing around underground tunnel systems frantically mining resources, it then weaves in a brilliant, tactical survival experience with its tower defense gameplay. Dome Keeper has now been enhanced even further with a sizeable new update, titled A Keeper’s Duty, which brings plenty of new content to enjoy.

Developer Bippinbits describes it as “by far the largest update” Dome Keeper has received, and it isn’t overselling. There are 11 new gadgets in total, which include a chainsaw, rocket launchers, and a mushroom farm. There are new monster types and a new world. There’s a new game mode called Guild Assignments which challenges you with finding situational builds and strategies. And there’s even a new loadout menu, which arrives in preparation for Dome Keeper’s debut as a multiplayer game later down the line. That’s a whole lot of ‘new’. On top of all that, there are dozens of balance changes and gameplay improvements.

This update is also now coinciding with a fresh 60% discount until Monday August 5 as part of Steam’s Tower Defence Sale. This takes Dome Keeper back down to its lowest ever price on the storefront, coming in at just $7.19/ £5.99. You can grab it, or learn more about it, here.

The combination of the huge new update and the generous discount means that Dome Keeper’s player count has been seeing a big resurgence. Up until A Keeper’s Duty dropped, it was attracting a few hundred players per day. However, with the added buff of the Steam sale, it’s now sitting at over 3,200 players, and that number is still rising.

