If you missed out on Don’t Starve Together back in the day or fancy returning, spooky season is the best time. Klei Entertainment’s beloved co-op survival game is a certified all-timer, with the return of its Halloween event and a steep Steam sale making it especially inviting right now. If games like Valheim, Rust, Sons of the Forest, Minecraft, and many others keep you coming back time and time again, Don’t Starve Together is the perfect game to add to your rotation.

The core tenets of Don’t Starve Together are ones we’ve seen on repeat across the industry in the decade since it first launched. You explore a procedurally generated map with friends, traverse biomes for resources, set up farms, and need to retreat to safety at night. It’s a survival game that really set up what the genre would continue to look like, but it’s also still totally worth playing today.

Don’t Starve Together has been going strong since launch, wildly surpassing the numbers of its single-player counterpart, Don’t Starve. It’s one of those Steam games that continues to surprise and impress me. Not because of it’s consistent quality, but how dedicated players just can’t stay away.

The Don’t Starve Together Hallowed Nights event has a lot for new and returning players alike. There are pumpkin carving tools, special creatures from Shadow Rifts, and new login bonus items. Just for logging in you unlock the Jack-o’-lamptern, Maize Wall, and Jack-o’-lamppost, with items from the Hallowed Nights collection upping their drop rates too.

Since its launch in 2016, Don’t Starve Together has been an absolute mammoth of a success. In eight years it’s amassed around 320,000 Steam reviews at a staggering 95% positive. Throughout 2024 the game has also kept a steady playerbase of around 50,000 players, which is mighty impressive.

Don’t Starve Together’s free Hallowed Nights update is live now. You can also grab the game for 66% off until Monday November 4, so expect to pay $5.09 / £3.73. You get an extra copy when you buy the game, so you can play it with whoever you like. You’ll find it here.

