Back to Top

Someone is bringing Doom 3 to VR with an upcoming mod

Not content with letting players dive face first into the worlds of Half-Life and Return to Castle Wolfenstein, prolific modder DrBeef now has their sights set on porting Doom 3 over to wireless VR headset Oculus Quest. Ever wondered what’s nestling behind a cacodemon’s tonsils? Of course you have. We all have.

Much like the modder’s previous ports, Doom 3 will require the user to own a copy of the original game, alongside third party app SideQuest. This is a sideloading app for Oculus Quest that lets you do all sorts of neat stuff. Simon Brown, aka DrBeef, recently told UploadVR that running Doom 3 on the Quest requires “some concessions”, but the game “runs surprisingly well without having […] to axe too much in terms of effects”.

As UploadVR points out, Oculus and Doom 3 have a bit of history. The original Oculus Kickstarter campaign promised a “copy of DOOM 3 BFG Edition, the first Oculus-ready game, with every Rift dev kit”, way back in the halcyon, carefree days of 2012.

The news comes from DrBeef’s Twitter page. As we’ve said, he’s a seriously prolific modder when it comes to porting classic FPS games to the Oculus, having already tackled the original Doom, among others.

If you can’t wait until then, circle-strafe your way over to the best VR games on PC. Or, here are the best FPS games on PC in 2020 if you fancy something a bit more recent.

Nic Reuben

Staff writer

Published:

Nic likes games that kill off beloved characters through bad RNG. Before joining Network N, he wrote for sites such as the Guardian, Eurogamer, and Gamespot.

Read More
Best PC games
Best free PC games
Free Steam games

Promoted

Best free PC games

Best free PC games
Play Raid: Shadow Legends for free

Play Raid: Shadow Legends for free
Coin Master free spins daily links

Coin Master free spins daily links
About Powered by Network-N
Back to Navigation