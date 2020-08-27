Gamescom – Doom Eternal DLC The Ancient Gods Part 1 has a release date

Doom Eternal‘s first major campaign expansion, The Ancient Gods, Part One, is on its way to PC. During the Gamescom Opening Night Live program, Bethesda and id Software announced that The Ancient Gods Part 1 release date is set for October 20.

We got a teaser for the full trailer – videogames, right? – earlier this month, which gave us a peek at the setting for the expansion to the joyously gory FPS game. The full trailer goes into more depth and fills out the picture: we see the Slayer using a powered underwater submersible, riding a platform carried by a massive Titan, and at one point fighting two Marauders. Oh no.

There’s a lot going on – portals, giant beings, and what looks to be another brutal gauntlet of punishing fights against some newly empowered demons.

Here’s the trailer:

