Doom Eternal director says “there are more stories to tell with the Doom Slayer”

Sure, Doom Eternal’s final adventure might have come to a big, demon slaying end with the arrival of the FPS game’s new DLC pack The Ancient Gods – Part 2 last week. But, it sounds like id Software has got more places to take the long-running series and its baddie battering hero, Doom Slayer, in mind going forward.

In an interview with Polygon, Doom Eternal game director Hugo Martin has touched on the story arc explored through the 2020 shooter and its DLC, and where the world of Doom could then go. “While this is the end of the story arc that began in Doom (2016), we planted a lot of stakes in the ground with that story,” he says. “And we’ve been able to flesh out a lot of those things throughout the course of [Doom Eternal] and to do two DLCs.”

Martin explains that, “so that story arc will end, you know, from the time you woke up in the sarcophagus to the end of the DLC, but there are more stories to tell with the Doom Slayer, for sure”.

Elsewhere in the interview, Martin discusses some other possibilities and settings for future Doom. “Could we tell a story about when [the Doom Slayer] first came to that place with the Sentinels, almost like a more medieval setting, a fantasy setting?”, he muses. “I think as you play the DLC, too, you’ll see lots of hints of what we could do moving forward. Maybe even in the future. Again, our hero is somewhat timeless — I mean, literally, he’s immortal. So we could tell all kinds of stories.”

While these comments are far from an indication about where the Doom Slayer might be headed next – and the suggestion that we’ll surely see more Doom in the future is perhaps unsurprising given the longevity of the series – it’s exciting news to hear id believes there are more tales to tell in the Doom universe.

For now, Doom Eternal’s story has concluded with The Ancient Gods – Part 2, but given we saw two new titles in the decades-spanning series arrive pretty close together (in 2016 with Doom and then 2020 with Eternal), perhaps it won’t be too long before we start to hear whispers of the Doom Slayer’s next adventure. The Ancient Gods – Part 2 launched on March 18.