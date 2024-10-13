We’ve seen thousands of Doom mods that add new gameplay, restore lost content, and expand upon the iconic original game. Even when not modding the game itself, hardware modders are getting it to run on all sorts of devices. But that’s not where the list of amazing Doom creations ends, as now a good chunk of Doom 64 is running inside the first two Doom games. I promise it’s not deliberately confusing, this is actually monumentally impressive.

Modder ‘DrPypsy’ recently posted the first trailer for what must have been a huge amount of work bringing an awful lot of Doom 64 to the original Doom. All you have to do is download the original FPS game, GZDoom, and the mod. Then you, too, can play what feels like a brand new version of these classic shooters in 2024 with some genuinely new content to boot.

As originally reported by GBAtemp, Doom 64: Evil Unseen brings the first two games in the series to life using the engine built to bring the series to the Nintendo 64. For many, this is where we first experienced the series and had our eyes opened to how good it could feel to blow demons up with futuristic weaponry and send them back to the hell they came from. It has many unique assets for enemies that are different from the originals because they were built from scratch for this release.

DrPypsy’s Doom 64: Evil Unseen mod not only uses those assets for the recreated versions of Doom and Doom 2, but they’ve built new enemies to fill in the gaps in the roster between releases. Among the new enemies you’ll face in this mod are the Chaingunner, the Arch-vile, the Spider Mastermind, and the Revenant.

If that’s not quite enough to pull you in for yet another playthrough of the games, then maybe the new difficulty mode will be. DrPypsy has added Redemption Denied mode, a difficulty setting based on monster spawns from the PSX version of Doom 64, to really spice up the layouts from the initial releases. This means that even if you can play Doom and Doom 2 with your eyes closed, you’ll need to watch out.

There are many other quality-of-life improvements in Doom 64: Evil Unseen, but one of the best has to be a change-up in the game’s soundtrack. This is still based on the PSX version, so it’s not completely new, but we really enjoy it when multiple versions of the same game find a way to stand out from the crowd with updated visuals and audio, as this mod does. You can find it right here.

Doom is just one of the best old games you can play on your PC now or in the future. Otherwise, you can look forward to the biggest upcoming PC games instead.

