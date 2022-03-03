John Romero made a new Doom 2 level – it’s €5 and supports Ukraine

John Romero is one of PC gaming’s most legendary figures, and he’s out here continuing to create new levels for his most famous works. Sigil released in 2019 as a free, unofficial fifth episode for the original Doom, and now Romero has released a new, paid Doom II level supporting humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

The level is called One Humanity, and it’s available for €5.00 (about $5.80 USD) on Romero’s website. Every penny, as Romero explains on Twitter, goes to the Red Cross and the UN Central Emergency Response Fund. You’ll need to make use of a modern Source port of Doom II in order to play the .WAD file.

Plenty of game industry figures have been using their reach to help support charity efforts in Ukraine. A group of indie devs are building a massive charity bundle to support the International Medical Corps and Voices of Children. The developers behind anti-war game This War of Mine pledged recent proceeds from the game to support the Ukrainian Red Cross. The Truck Simulator devs are building a DLC pack to support charity, too.

If you would like to donate in support of Ukraine directly, you can donate to UNICEF, Doctors Without Borders, and Voices of Children at those links.