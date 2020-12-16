Doom 2’s next free add-on comes with 32 new levels with branching paths

Bethesda has added another Doom 2 add-on to the FPS game for you to busy yourself with if you fancy some more retro action during these festive times. This one is called Doom Zero, and it brings heaps of new content to Doom 2 for you to try out.

It was initially released last year as a mod to celebrate Doom 2’s 25th anniversary. It features 32 freshly created levels alongside new enemies, sounds, music, and sprites. The mod creator explains on one of the game’s forums that the goal behind the new levels wasn’t to reuse the basic mechanics of the original Doom 2, which is finding a key, unlocking a door, and then heading to the next level. Instead, you’ll find a variety of branching paths here to make traversal more engrossing.

If you haven’t used one of Bethesda’s issued add-ons, the good news is that it’s a breeze. All you have to do is download from the main menu, so it’s an easier time for those unfamiliar with mods. You can also download it on console and Switch, so you can play Doom Zero on the go if you fancy.

You can catch a glimpse of the add-on in action in the trailer below:

If you’d like to try more Doom add-ons, we’d recommend the Viking-themed Rekkr. It’s not quite Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but it gives you plenty of Norse-themed fun.