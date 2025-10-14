With a roaring soundtrack and hordes of demons to mow through, Doom: The Dark Ages has already easily proven itself as one of the best FPS games of all time. As a big fan of the franchise who absolutely loves the feeling of ripping and tearing through Hell's warriors, the latest Doom game feels like a culmination of everything before it, offering some of the most exciting action that the series has ever offered. Now, if you've never tried it, you've got a chance to grab it at its cheapest price yet.

From the moment I threw a shield with chainsaw-style teeth at a basic demon, seeing it shred into two halves, I knew that Doom: The Dark Ages would be one of the best action games of this year. A more cinematic approach to the narrative doesn't take away from the intensity of the Doomslayer's arsenal, but it does make the story far more interesting to experience.

A prequel to 2016's brilliant Doom, The Dark Ages keeps Doomslayer's hatred of Hell as the main theme, but it also follows the Night Sentinels of D'Argent D'Nur in a vicious war against Prince Ahzrak and his army of demons, where Doomslayer is sent to help against the demons, but is controlled by the Maykrs - a tool or weapon instead of someone with free will.

With Prince Ahzrak hellbent (get it) on finding the Heart of Argent, an artifact of immense power, it's your job as the one-man-army to demolish the forces of Hell that stand in your way. Armed with a powerful shield that you can charge into enemies with or throw for another ranged attack, Doomslayer is only limited to your demon-killing imagination, making for one of the most brutal entries in our list of the best PC games.

Despite having the rip-and-tear nature of any great Doom game, The Dark Ages feels quite different from Eternal. The latter has an emphasis on speed and chaos, while The Dark Ages feels like intentional violence. Both are great, and as Aaron Down suggested in our Doom: The Dark Ages review, it's still "Doom at its rip-tearing best, proving once more why id is the grandfather of the FPS."

There hasn't been a better time to enjoy the latest FPS than right now, as Doom: The Dark Ages is just $40.59 / £40.59 at Fanatical, hitting its lowest price ever with a huge 42% off the retail price. If you're in the mood for a horror game, but you want to be the monster as opposed to running from it, well, Doom: The Dark Ages embodies the feeling of being the most feared creature.

I'm still waiting for a new Doom game to join the upcoming PC games list, but for now, I think I'll do another Doom: The Dark Ages run, amping up that difficulty. If you want something that's a little more narrative-heavy, our list of the best action-adventure games has those non-stop thrills while also being a bit more cinematic.

Look, I'm not expecting you to fight the forces of Hell, but I am expecting you to join our brilliant community Discord server, where you can join like-minded Doomslayers in discussing the iconic FPS series, or talk about your favorite MMOs, or anything else related to PC gaming.