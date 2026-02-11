Doom The Dark Ages gets a ripping big discount, with an over 70% off deal from Fanatical right now

A roaring soundtrack, a focus on a more cinematic narrative, and that familiar demon-slaying action have kept me playing through Doom: The Dark Ages for longer than I imagined possible. As a prequel to some of the best FPS games in recent memory, while also adjusting the gameplay ever so slightly in order to make it distinct from 2020's Doom Eternal, Doom: The Dark Ages stands as one of the greatest in the long-running franchise, and right now, it's over 70% off.

Doom: The Dark Ages doesn't see Doomslayer cracking out one-liners or getting involved in demonic drama, but it still has a heftier focus on the narrative over most entries. The Night Sentinels of Argent D'Nur and the Maykrs are locked into a vicious battle with the forces of Hell, led by Prince Ahzrak, and as the Maykrs' ultimate weapon - the Doomslayer - is sent out to help the Night Sentinels. Of course, it's not a simple battle with Hell, and nor is Doomslayer a willing volunteer in the Maykrs' plans.

Compared to both 2016's Doom and its sequel, Doom Eternal, The Dark Ages makes Doomslayer more grounded, making him more tank-like. That doesn't change his strength, as he's now a battering ram of raw power against any demons in his way, and the Shield Saw gives you a way of not only blocking attacks, but also delivering a Captain America-style throwing weapon armed with chainsaw teeth.

The Shield Saw is just an additional part of Doomslayer's gameplay, while the majority of your time will be spent using an array of weapons, delivering a tasty buffet of death. The Skullcrusher turns literal skulls into pieces of sharp shrapnel, firing them with a decent spread across enemy crowds, while the Super Shotgun delivers a powerful blast of bullets, sending demons back into the depths. That's not including the melee weapons that will help for those final blows, nor does it include the Ballistic Force Crossbow, The Dark Ages' fitting BFG equivalent.

Despite releasing in May 2025, Doom: The Dark Ages has had a fair amount of discounts since launch, but it's never been cheaper than this. Right now, you can grab Doom: The Dark Ages for just $20.64 / £20.64 at Fanatical, a massive 71% off the typical price. It's well worth grabbing at that price, and with a variety of updates since its release, it's never been a better time to dive into the Doomslayer's latest rip-and-tear session.

Trust me, you'll be headbanging to the soundtrack while you make a massacre of Hell's forces. It's like a stress ball of chaos and bloodshed that few games can capture so well, so you're in for a treat of a time - if slaying demons is your idea of a treat, of course.