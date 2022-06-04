You can now play Doom without even loading your PC

There are Doom ports to everything under the sun, from Game & Watch to Minecraft to a digital camera, so being able to run the classic FPS game on a regular PC isn’t that impressive – but it is if you’ve barely turned it on. The latest Doom port allows you to run it directly from a PC BIOS firmware, making Doom more important than Windows.

Doom is one of the most famous all-time classic old PC games and it’s still perfectly playable today, but for some reason, the entire world is obsessed with bringing it to as many platforms as possible – from tiny PCs to a SEGA Genesis to a restaurant. And now, it’s playable as part of a system BIOS.

Coreboot is an open-source BIOS system firmware, and update 4.17 is out today (via Toms Hardware). It supports a load of new motherboards, a new bootloader, and, yes, Doom. Users can create ‘payloads’ to add ROM code to Coreboot, including some basic games that load up in the linear frame-buffer – and now, someone’s made Doom for it.

If you give it a go, expect it to be crash-heavy and only be playable through PS/2 keyboards, as well as having no sound, saves, and only basic graphics. Nevertheless, it’s still Doom running on a system BIOS, so we can check that one off the list of “things that Doom still isn’t playable on.”

More unexpected things that Doom is playable on include: a pregnancy test, Twitter, a GoPro drone controller, and lots of crabs. It’s only a matter of time until you can play Doom on PCGamesN too. Oh, wait.

Doom Eternal Doom Eternal Humble Store $39.99 Buy Now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.