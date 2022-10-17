Half-Life Doom mod is a brutal follow up to Gearbox FPS Opposing Force

A new Half-Life based Doom mod offers a brutal, bloody, and fast-paced follow up to Opposing Force, the 1999 FPS from Gearbox and Valve which follows Adrian Shephard as he attempts to clean up the mess created by Gordon Freeman and G-Man inside the Black Mesa lab.

Half-Life: Another Story is similarly centred on a soldier from Shephard’s HECU unit, as they explore and fight to survive Black Mesa in the aftermath of the resonance cascade. The twist, however, is that rather than being built using Valve’s definitive Source engine, Another Story is a total conversion mod for Doom 2, with everything, from the guns, enemies, and environments, completely transformed to look like the original Half-Life and its spin-off Opposing Force.

For PC players, especially fans of 90s shooters, the effect is mesmerising, as the trademark visuals and sound effects of the original Half-Life – those lab-coated zombies, squeaking doors, and croaking, chirping headcrabs – are combined with the electric-paced, run-and-gun gameplay of Doom, complete with brutal blood effects and gory deaths.

Created by modder LoliKololi, it’s like two of the greatest games ever have been seamlessly combined, a kind of perfect meal of pizza served with a side order of pizza. It’s already incredibly polished, but further updates are promised for the future. On top of that, it’s free to download now from Mod DB. If you’re a classic shooter fan, you should check this out now.

Alternatively, you might want to read about whatever happened to Half-Life 3, which, naturally, we’re all still waiting on. You could also try some of the other best old games on PC, or perhaps – if you like zombies, monsters, and gore – some of the other best horror games. It is October after all.