Maingear's hellish new Doom gaming PC mixes Dark Ages lore with retro nods to the first game, and I love it

PC maker Maingear has just spawned a hellish new special edition Doom gaming PC range into its catalog, with the new machines making several nods to id's classic shooter franchise across the years. There's loads of Dark Ages lore, of course, but as a veteran PC gamer who's played every single Doom game since the first one ground my 20MHz 386 into molten lava, I also love seeing some nods to the grimacing Doom Guy marine in the first game.

The new Maingear Doom Edition is built around the HAVN HS 420 Doom The Dark Ages Limited Edition case, which, to be fair, has saved the PC builder from a lot of work. Using this case means the PC already has the appropriate green and red color scheme, as well as a circle of the game's runic lettering on the side panel, and loads of Doom lettering inside. As we found in our HAVN HS 420 review, the basic case underneath the design is fantastic as well, earning it a listing as our favorite premium case on our best PC case guide.

Maingear has added several of its own Doomy touches too, and one of my favorites is using the screen on the Tryx Panorama SE 360 AIO cooler's pump unit to play a constant loop of the very first Doom game on a fiery background. There's also a custom graphics card support bracket, which spreads the Doom logo across the chassis so you can see it from the front. Meanwhile, the red-sleeved PSU cables and glowing crimson lighting all add to the atmosphere.

Even the names of the various tiers are based on the difficulty levels that have been used since the first game, going from Hurt Me Plenty to Nightmare! There's no I'm Too Young To Die tier, but you can customize the spec yourself - a Ryzen 5 9600X rig with an AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT 16GB graphics card, for example, will cost $2,148. The specs are generally solid too, with all the machines using AMD Ryzen X3D CPUs with 3D V-cache, as well as Nvidia's latest Blackwell GPUs.

All the pre-specified tiers use the same case and cooler, along with Phanteks D30 fans, 32GB of T-Force Xtreem DDR5 6,000MHz CL28 RAM, and a 2TB T-Force A440 Pro 2TB SSD. The Hurt Me Plenty model costs $2,999 and has a Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU and a GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card.

The next step up is the Ultra Violence model, which costs $3,999 and has a Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU - the top listing on our guide to buying the best gaming CPU, as well as an RTX 5080 GPU. Finally, the $5,999 Nightmare! Model has an RTX 5090 - the fastest GPU on our best graphics card guide, and a monstrosously powerful AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D CPU.

This is a seriously limited-edition range, though. Only 50 units are available at launch, so you'll need to head over to Maingear now if you want to grab one for yourself.

