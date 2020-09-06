Here’s Doom running on a pregnancy test, sort of

In the gaming and tech community’s collective journey to port Doom to absolutely anything with a screen, a pregnancy test has been added to the list. Through some clever retooling and rejigging of the device’s hardware, you can watch footage of the FPS game instead of wondering if you might be pregnant.

The contraption was created by hardware wizard foone, who posted a thread on Twitter of his experiments on an off-the-shelf pregnancy test that eventually landed on whether or not it could play the demon-shooting classic. Technically, the answer is no, or at least not yet, but right now, video of gameplay of the old PC game is very possible, as seen in the tweet below.

There is a lot of cheating going on here – the screen has been switched out because the standard one can only display a set of symbols aligning with test results, and it’s hooked up to a PC as a power source and way of switching what plays. But the visual of a level of Doom happening on an LED screen housed in a pregnancy test is hilarious, and has no doubt set off any number of tech-savvy fans to see if something actually playable using the device’s limited buttons and assets isn’t possible. Here’s hoping Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson returns for the ensuing adaptation, Womb Eternal.

Last year, someone managed to get Doom running – actually running – on a McDonald’s cash register. Not long ago, foone inspired someone to build a PC in Minecraft, that lets you play Minecraft in Minecraft. Say that three times fast.

and it can’t yet run doom. That’s going to be way tricky, even cheating and having a modern desktop computer connected to it… but I CAN play back a doom video on it, which is kinda close?

(Using a different dithering method here so that you can see anything: doom is dark) pic.twitter.com/BhJLYkQlXp — foone (@Foone) September 5, 2020

Doom, and its immediate sequel Doom 2, received an update this week, introducing Ultra-Violence+ mode. Doom Eternal‘s first DLC, The Ancient Gods, Part One, will be stand-alone, and is coming out on October 20.