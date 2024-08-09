Doom. I don’t really need to tell you why it matters. Probably the most important FPS game to ever grace the PC, the 1993 shooter and its sequel Doom 2 would define an entire genre and set the standard for everything to come – Call of Duty, Half-Life, Team Fortress 2, Counter-Strike, Halo, Battlefield, Apex Legends, you name it. Now, the original id Software classics are back in a remastered form that’s bigger and better than ever before, and the best part is that you might just get them for free on Steam.

Announced and launched at QuakeCon 2024, the Doom and Doom 2 definitive re-release features an optimized look and improved performance up to 4K resolution at 120fps for the beloved FPS games, but that’s just the tip of an impressive iceberg. The new enhanced editions also feature a brand-ew episode, Legacy of Rust, created by developers from id Software, Nightdive Studios, and MachineGames, and featuring new demons and weapons.

Then, there’s a full suite of other excellent expansions, including Doom 2: The Master Levels and the John Romero-crafted pseudo-sequel SIGIL. If that’s not enough, there’s a single-player mod support with an in-game mod browser so you’ll never be short of new things to try. You’ll also get new accessibility options and an optional IDKFA soundtrack by Andrew Hulshult alongside the midi originals.

Cross-platform multiplayer support will let you jump into co-op or competitive deathmatch modes with support for up to 16 players at once online, or up to 8 players in split-screen. To help pick up the pace a bit more, a new deathmatch map pack of 25 levels more than doubles the existing offering.

It’s a staggering pack, quite frankly. But perhaps the best news of all is that you probably won’t even need to pay for this. If you already own a copy of Doom or Doom 2 on any of the platforms it’s coming to, you’ll have been given a free upgrade to the new, combined launch including both games. You’ll still be able to access your old versions too, so don’t worry if you have a real hankering for true nostalgia.

There’s also good news for the modern games, as id Software has released a public beta for idStudio, its official mod creation tool set for Doom Eternal. Alongside this, there’s now an opt-in Doom Eternal mod preview, which will allow you to easily browse and play mods in the newest game in the series.

The Doom + Doom 2 re-release is out now on Steam, GOG, the Epic Games Store, and the Microsoft Store. It’s priced at $9.99 / £7.99. If you already own either game on any of these platforms, it will have been upgraded to the new version for free. If you don’t have a copy yet, you can get it below.

