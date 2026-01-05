Former Dota 2 pro is selling his TI championship ring on Ebay for some serious cash, but it's not because he's "desperate"

I didn't expect my first news article of 2026 to be this one. Former Dota 2 pro Henrik 'AdmiralBulldog' Ahnberg is selling his TI 2013 championship ring on Ebay - yes, I double took, too. But the listing is indeed legitimate, as confirmed by the man himself, who also states that the sale isn't out of "desperation." Instead, it's simply to generate some cash, and going by the current figure, he'll likely make plenty of it.

For those of you who aren't esports obsessives like me, Alliance's Dota 2 team took down Navi three to two back in 2013, earning the squad both the MOBA's premier trophy and its associated championship rings. The team has struggled since, however, with AdmiralBulldog departing soon after their TI3 victory to stream full-time instead. He's played in myriad showmatches, lent his vocal talents to various TIs, and remains one of the greatest Nature's Prophet players to date - in short, he's still pretty GOATed.

Imagine my surprise, then, when a listing showing both the Dota 2 legend and the TI3 championship ring appeared on Ebay. Dated Saturday January 3, the images show various close ups of the ring, highlighting the game's logo alongside Alliance's, as well as a black velvet box, and an internal engraving that reads 'AdmiralBulldog.'

Entitled "The International 2013 Champion Ring Dota 2," the post's description reads: "Every team gets rings for winning The International. If you want a piece of history this is the one from the Navi vs Alliance epic finals." Condition-wise, it's marked as "used" with a note that cautions: "The black material comes off very easily, had it fixed once but oil from fingers gets rid easily, not a toy to play around with. Some black coating is missing on front but easy and cheap to fix at a professional jewelry [sic]. Comes with original box, light battery is no longer working."

At the time of writing, the ring's starting price is $70,000, or you can buy it now for $90,000. There are no bids at the moment, but given that the auction ends on Saturday January 10 at 2pm BST (6am PST / 9am EST / 3pm CEST), I suspect we'll see that price skyrocket around then - Ebay says that 78 people are "watching this," which it assures me means "people want this."

There's one question, though: is this listing even legit? The answer, my friends, is yes. In a Monday January 5 X post, AdmiralBulldog confirms that "yes the listing is real, no it's not being sold out of desperation. It's just a ring, an awesome ring, I love the ring, but I BELIEVE its monetary value exceeds the sentimental value to me."

I suspect we'll probably see the ring go for around closer to the 150k mark, if not 200k depending on how fervent the Dota 2 fanbase is feeling on Saturday. This is, after all, a one-of-a-kind, never-see-again item. So, if you've got some Christmas cash lying around (about 200k specifically), maybe this is the moment you've been waiting for. If you, like me, can't exactly afford this one, though, then you can cry over the fact that people can once the bidding wraps up.