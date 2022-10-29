Dota 2 Cave Johnson pack brings Portal 2 to the MOBA game

A Dota 2 Cave Johnson announcer pack brings the founder of Portal 2 and Half-Life corporation Aperture Science to the Valve MOBA game. Announced during The International grand finals, the climax of Dota 2’s premier yearly tournament for the multiplayer game, the announcer pack will be part of the battle pass, which is currently being given away as part of a Dota 2 TI 2022 giveaway.

The announcement was made courtesy of a funny video, which you can watch below, featuring Valve president Gabe Newell, Dota 2 The International hosts Kaci Aitchison and Jake “SirActionSlacks” Kanner, and what sounds to be the returning voice of prolific actor J.K. Simmons, who voices Johnson in the Portal games alongside such roles as J. Jonah Jameson in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy and domineering drum instructor Terence Fletcher in Whiplash.

While there’s not yet official confirmation that Simmons is reprising the role, it certainly sounds a lot like the man himself. The announcement is also accompanied by a short audio clip where Johnson says the team has “transformed into beings of pure light,” and that it will “keep testing, and maybe someday we’ll achieve man’s ultimate dream – to evolve into pillars of pure salt. Can’t wait. So salty.”

The full video is well worth a watch – it features Gabe Newell positioned as an overly disinterested, controlling boss looking to record a new mega kills voice pack for Dota 2. Kaci and Slacks are portrayed as potential candidates for the role but, after a number of failed attempts, Gabe (shown in a bright pink shirt relaxing at the coastline) rings “Cave-man” on a special phone made from a potato to call in a favour.

The Dota 2 Cave Johnson announcer pack is set to arrive on November 3 with the second part of the 2022 battle pass.

If you’ve been unable to claim your TI 2022 swag bag as a result of Dota 2 unknown error 7, you’re not alone. Meanwhile, Dota 2 TI 2022 viewership hit lows earlier in the tournament, but the grand finals taking place on October 29-30 are already off to a great start with a banger series ongoing between Team Secret and Tundra esports at the time of writing.