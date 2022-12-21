Dota 2 collector’s cache end date extended, no sign of a new one

The Dota 2 collector’s cache grants players a swathe of Treasures that contain exclusive, non-tradable cosmetic items, but this year it looks like avid fans of the MOBA are only getting one cache from Valve instead of the usual two.

Since 2018 players have been able to pick up two different collector’s caches throughout the year. Last year we had Aghanim’s 2021 cache, as well as the Nemestice iteration, whereas in years previous the caches were simply named after that year’s respective TI.

This year we’ve only had one cache, Diretide, which is available in store now. It was supposed to retire on December 18 according to an official Valve blog post, but players have noticed that the devs have simply extended its time limit instead, taking us into next year with the same cache (the cache now goes out of service on January 13).

This seems to confirm there will only be one iteration of the Treasure-filled chest this year, leaving players disappointed and yearning for some new rare cosmetics.

“No cache 2 feels bad man,” writes one fan on the game’s subreddit. “Bad update,” comments another.

One fan, however, notices that the new dates for the cache are December 22 to January 13, implying that maybe Valve will release the second cache and details surrounding it then. Unfortunately, the announcement bar does use the same splash art as the original cache in the Reddit screenshot, so this may simply be, to quote said eagle-eyed fan, “hopium.”

A lot of players have been quick to criticise Valve for being “lazy,” with one stating “sounds like they couldn’t be bothered finish cache two.” As we’ve reported before, this feeds into an ever-increasing sentiment that Valve has somewhat abandoned Dota 2, and is instead focusing its efforts on the shiny new Neon Prime. While rumours suggest Neon Prime is set in the Dota 2 universe, Valve’s apparent lack of interest in Dota is concerning; after all, what’s a new game if there’s no community to play it?

If Valve does decide to release a second cache we’ll ensure that this piece is updated to reflect it. In the meantime, though, we have a list of the best Dota 2 custom games to inject some fun into your festive grind, as well as a rundown of the best Dota 2 heroes for beginners.