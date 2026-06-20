Valve calls out Dota 2 dataminers desperate for Dark Carnival news: "Why are you guys reading our variable names?"

Rumors of a new Dota 2 event called Dark Carnival have been swirling among the MOBA's community for several months, with the leading speculation being that Valve is preparing a new, large-scale feature in the vein of 2024's Crownfall. Lately, in-game signs have suggested that something, at least, is on the horizon, and now eager dataminers have dug out a fresh line in the game's code that doubles down on that promise. In response, Valve has promptly changed the wording, turning it into a direct call-out message instead.

As a self-diagnosed Dota 2 patch notes enjoyer, I was on the frontlines a couple of weeks ago when patch 7.41d threw in a strange curveball that no-one had an explanation for. One line among Axe's adjustments simply read, "Sense of Foreboding increased from 0 to 0.5." That doesn't tie into any actual existing mechanics, so the safe assumption was that it was teasing something for the future.

Following a small update today, players digging through the changed game files discovered a new modifier variable, named "All players loaded for Dark Carnival pre launch modifier application" (it was presented as one intercapped word, but I've spaced it out for clarity). That certainly sounds promising, and it was quickly shared among the game's Reddit community by 'SirBelvedere' (a name older players will remember for their regular patch note breakdowns, which they called time on back in 2018).

There were also two additional modifiers to be found: CDOTA_Modifer_Foreboding and CDOTA_Modifier_Foreboding2. Reddit user 'Glad-Concern1222' managed to force-apply these through the use of Dota 2 console commands, as seen in the image above, but notes that neither has an icon. The first of them reads "Axe's Sense of Foreboding increased by 1," which is notably higher than in those previous patch notes. The latter simply says "Hmmmmm - Everything seems fine."

Mere hours after this was shared, Valve changed the game files again. That promising new variable has been renamed, and is now called, "Why are you guys reading our variable names" instead. In all honesty, I suspect it's not much of a surprise on the developer's part that people are digging through every last line of code in search of tantalizing tidbits of potential news, but it's fun to see it fire back.

Unfortunately, that's all the information we have for the time being, so the Dark Carnival event remains a mystery. If it does end up being real and that is the name Valve chooses, it's a safe assumption that Ringmaster will be involved, as he collects and uses a number of 'Dark Carnival souvenirs' as part of his core kit. That also lines up nicely with Axe, who was the hero traumatized by Ringmaster during his 2023 debut cinematic.

Armed with that information, some additional testing in the initial Reddit thread has thrown up one possible way of encountering the 'Sense of Foreboding' modifier in a real match, although I've yet to try it out myself. According to 'sikleQQ,' it requires Axe to be on one team and Ringmaster on the other in a full lobby, with a 30% random chance for it to appear. If it doesn't show up at the start, it sounds like you're out of luck, and it doesn't look to do anything else.

For now we'll simply have to sit on our hands and hope that Valve spills the beans sooner rather than later. I could certainly go for a fresh narrative-led event to spice things up a bit. If you're looking to get some games in while we wait, I've recently overhauled our guide to the best Dota 2 heroes for the current meta.