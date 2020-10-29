Dota 2’s Diretide event returns for the first time in seven years

Dota 2 used to have a Halloween event. Diretide originally took place in 2012, and returned in 2013 – but only after a community outcry forced Valve to bring the event back. It’s been a meme ever since, but now, here we are, seven years later, and Diretide has once again returned to Dota 2, just (barely) in time for Valve’s MOBA to join the ranks of Halloween games.

The main event is the new version of the Diretide game mode. It’s a best-of-five brawl which challenges you to collect and steal candy from enemies while fighting off Roshan, and it’ll be available until December 22 – so you’ll be able to keep the spooky times rolling well into the Christmas season.

Playing both Diretide and regular Dota during the event will get you Diretide points, and every 100 points will get one of over 75 unique items – you can see all the unlockables for yourself over on the official site.

The Hallowed Chest of the Diretide also brings back Dota 2’s chest-and-key system. The chests drop as in-game rewards, but can only be unlocked with keys purchased with real money – there are over 60 items to be unlocked with the new chests, and both the containers themselves and the items within are marketable.

Somehow, against all odds, Diretide is back. The 2020 rollercoaster refuses to stop.