Dota 2 fans find secret trailer for the Dragon’s Blood Netflix anime

A group of keen-eyed Dota 2 fans have stumbled across a new, secret trailer for the Dragon’s Blood Netflix anime. The show hits the streaming platform at the end of the month, so marketing has begun ramping up. People began to notice, though, that each of the four posters released hold part of a QR code.

If you put them together, you find an unlisted video on Netflix’s YouTube channel that reveals Terrorblade is taking part in the show (below). The clip itself only lasts 15 seconds, but it does offer some teases as Terrorblade says that all we have to do is let him in.

Dota: Dragon’s Blood also got a official story trailer more recently. That one follows Dragon Knight Davion on one of his hunts before everything goes awry. Mentions of newfound power pop up, and he can suddenly hear voices in his head – something to do with Terrorblade, perhaps? We also get a good look Mirana, who also has a role to play in the show.

You can catch the secret trailer below:

There are plenty of things happening in the game itself, too, as Dota 2 recently got its spring update for Dota Plus. This one features updates to Hero Relics, more Turbo functionality, and refreshed quests and rewards.

There’s also a heap of seasonal treasure to plunder if you have the shards for them. There’s new, exclusive sets for Bloodseeker, Windranger, Clockwerk, Slark, Lich, Broodmother, Sand King, Drow Ranger, Pugna, Juggernaut, and Magnus. You’re also getting the chance to unlock the Mango the New courier that comes preloaded with random prismatic and kinetic gems. Neat.

If you’re looking for the best Dota 2 heroes to main while you wait for the show to arrive, you know where to click.