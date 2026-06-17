Dota 2 heroes - best picks for the June 2026 meta

With 128 characters to choose from, picking the best Dota 2 heroes can be difficult. The draft screen flicks to you, and you realize that the person you had your heart set on has already been picked or banned by the enemy team. Who should you choose? Dota 2 is quite flexible, allowing you to succeed with anyone on the roster if played well enough, especially in lower ranks. As you win more games and climb the ranked ladder, however, you'll want to consider who the current meta picks are - both for your own benefit, and so you can know what to watch out for.

The most important aspect to picking your Dota 2 hero is how comfortable you are playing it. Valve's MOBA is a sprawling beast filled with tremendous potential, and many characters can be used in multiple different roles. While I have categorized the heroes below into their most popular slots, keep in mind that some will be equally capable of fitting into other areas. Unless you're pushing into the top ranks, using someone you know will always be better than trying to wing it on a character you're unfamiliar with.

It's also important to consider your overall team composition and who you're going up against. Generally speaking, Dota teams are thought of in positions one to five, which equate to Carry, Midlane, Offlane, Soft Support, and Hard Support. Carries typically need protecting early on, but funnel them enough gold and experience and they'll 'carry' your team to victory. Supports, on the other hand, often start with strong spells that can disrupt and disable your foes, but will tend to sacrifice their own gains to ensure their teammates get the most benefit possible.

The best Carry heroes in Dota 2

Here are the best Dota 2 heroes to play in the Carry position:

Anti-Mage: A reliable counter to ability-reliant heroes, capable of burning away their mana with each strike. Also has great utility thanks to his Blink skill and reflecting Counterspell.

A reliable counter to ability-reliant heroes, capable of burning away their mana with each strike. Also has great utility thanks to his Blink skill and reflecting Counterspell. Chaos Knight: Do you like to live dangerously? Chaos Knight can spawn clones of himself, reposition enemies, and sustain with lifesteal - but the strength of everything he does hinges on a roll of the dice.

Do you like to live dangerously? Chaos Knight can spawn clones of himself, reposition enemies, and sustain with lifesteal - but the strength of everything he does hinges on a roll of the dice. Lifestealer: Simple and effective. Get in close, slash opponents to keep yourself healed, and make yourself immune to all debuffs. Pair him with Armlet of Mordiggian for the best results.

Simple and effective. Get in close, slash opponents to keep yourself healed, and make yourself immune to all debuffs. Pair him with Armlet of Mordiggian for the best results. Naga Siren: Comes with basically a built-in Manta Style, and a handy snare. Her ultimate takes some practice - you cannot attack opponents under its effect, so use it to divide the enemy team.

Comes with basically a built-in Manta Style, and a handy snare. Her ultimate takes some practice - you cannot attack opponents under its effect, so use it to divide the enemy team. Phantom Assassin: Easy to learn and lives up to her name. Pick a squishy target, leap onto them, focus them down, and use her natural evasiveness to get out alive.

Easy to learn and lives up to her name. Pick a squishy target, leap onto them, focus them down, and use her natural evasiveness to get out alive. Phantom Lancer: Few heroes are as annoying to face as a farmed PL. His constantly spawning clones make him difficult to pin down, and Doppelganger lets him avoid major incoming threats.

Few heroes are as annoying to face as a farmed PL. His constantly spawning clones make him difficult to pin down, and Doppelganger lets him avoid major incoming threats. Spectre: The Queen of 'divide and conquer.' Her ultimate allows her to instantly appear next to any enemy hero, and her passive grants bonus damage against foes that are alone. Appear to swing teamfights, or melt isolated targets. Don't feel bad for them; just get back to farming.

The Queen of 'divide and conquer.' Her ultimate allows her to instantly appear next to any enemy hero, and her passive grants bonus damage against foes that are alone. Appear to swing teamfights, or melt isolated targets. Don't feel bad for them; just get back to farming. Wraith King: A reliable go-to for newcomers, with the ability to come back at full strength after death. Use his durability and skeleton summons to farm safely, or to wade headfirst into teamfights without fear.

The best Midlane heroes in Dota 2

Here are the best Dota 2 heroes to play in the Midlane position:

Broodmother: With webs that give her free movement (even across typically impassable terrain), Broodmother and her spiderlings are nasty if you have good map knowledge and micromanagement skills. Just don't queue her into a team full of AoE abilities.

With webs that give her free movement (even across typically impassable terrain), Broodmother and her spiderlings are nasty if you have good map knowledge and micromanagement skills. Just don't queue her into a team full of AoE abilities. Invoker: Not for the faint of heart. With the power to cook up ten different abilities using three distinct elements, Invoker is one of the most flexible and adaptable characters in Dota 2's roster. You'll want to spend some time in the practice room first, though.

Not for the faint of heart. With the power to cook up ten different abilities using three distinct elements, Invoker is one of the most flexible and adaptable characters in Dota 2's roster. You'll want to spend some time in the practice room first, though. Lone Druid: A good entry point to multi-unit heroes, Lone Druid combines his ranged spellcasting with the raw tankiness of his bear companion. Excellent in lane and deadly at demolishing towers.

A good entry point to multi-unit heroes, Lone Druid combines his ranged spellcasting with the raw tankiness of his bear companion. Excellent in lane and deadly at demolishing towers. Necrophos: Necrophos is all about outlasting your enemies. Stay in lane, keep your units alive, and pressure even the tankiest opponents to keep their distance with his health-melting Heaertsopper Aura.

Necrophos is all about outlasting your enemies. Stay in lane, keep your units alive, and pressure even the tankiest opponents to keep their distance with his health-melting Heaertsopper Aura. Sniper: If getting in the thick of things scares you, why not pick the character who lurks in the back and picks his targets off before they can react? Keep your eyes peeled to finish vulnerable foes off with a well-timed Assassinate before they can escape.

If getting in the thick of things scares you, why not pick the character who lurks in the back and picks his targets off before they can react? Keep your eyes peeled to finish vulnerable foes off with a well-timed Assassinate before they can escape. Templar Assassin: Incredible burst damage combined with map intel to deadly effect. Her Psionic Traps let her scout and lay, well, traps, while Refraction brushes off the scariest incoming threats.

Incredible burst damage combined with map intel to deadly effect. Her Psionic Traps let her scout and lay, well, traps, while Refraction brushes off the scariest incoming threats. Visage: Visage is all about tempo. Look for early pressure, then try to get to level six quickly and unlock his two Familiars, which give him huge damage and a pair of mini-stuns. Requires some level of micromanagement, as letting the gargoyles die kills your momentum.

Visage is all about tempo. Look for early pressure, then try to get to level six quickly and unlock his two Familiars, which give him huge damage and a pair of mini-stuns. Requires some level of micromanagement, as letting the gargoyles die kills your momentum. Zeus: Become the god of thunder himself. Utilize the True Sight from Lightning Bolt to catch sneaky heroes or deward. His ultimate hits all enemies, anywhere on the map, so be ready to use it if an ally is fighting to swing the balance or ensure their target can't escape.

The best Offlane heroes in Dota 2

Here are the best Dota 2 heroes to play in the Offlane position:

Axe: Axe. One of the most traditional tank-style heroes. Force your enemies to fight, and counter their hits with whirlwind spins. Watch your opponents' health totals closely and dunk on them with Culling Blade for a full cooldown reset and bonus armor.

Axe. One of the most traditional tank-style heroes. Force your enemies to fight, and counter their hits with whirlwind spins. Watch your opponents' health totals closely and dunk on them with Culling Blade for a full cooldown reset and bonus armor. Dawnbreaker: Resilient, with ranged poke and healing capabilities, Dawnbreaker can leap to the location of any ally at a moment's notice, letting her farm while remaining an ever-present threat.

Resilient, with ranged poke and healing capabilities, Dawnbreaker can leap to the location of any ally at a moment's notice, letting her farm while remaining an ever-present threat. Legion Commander: You know you can win that fight. Prove it. Force your victim into a vicious duel, earning a permanent damage bonus upon your inevitable victory. Just make sure you're certain before locking in.

You know you can win that fight. Prove it. Force your victim into a vicious duel, earning a permanent damage bonus upon your inevitable victory. Just make sure you're certain before locking in. Night Stalker: Half of every Dota 2 match takes place in the dark, and as the Night Stalker your foes will fear each sundown. Oh, and you can even turn the day to night with his ultimate, in case you need to become the map's dominant force on command.

Half of every Dota 2 match takes place in the dark, and as the Night Stalker your foes will fear each sundown. Oh, and you can even turn the day to night with his ultimate, in case you need to become the map's dominant force on command. Nyx Assassin: Capable of becoming invisible for lengthy durations only to emerge with a burst of damage and vicious stun. Use Mind Flare to demolish mana-stacking heroes, and Spiked Carapace to punish careless AoEs or overzealous carries.

Capable of becoming invisible for lengthy durations only to emerge with a burst of damage and vicious stun. Use Mind Flare to demolish mana-stacking heroes, and Spiked Carapace to punish careless AoEs or overzealous carries. Pudge: Possibly Dota 2's most iconic hero. Hook your poor victim into a toxic cloud of rot, then lock them in place while you dismember them. You can even yoink allies to safety instead, if you're feeling kind.

Possibly Dota 2's most iconic hero. Hook your poor victim into a toxic cloud of rot, then lock them in place while you dismember them. You can even yoink allies to safety instead, if you're feeling kind. Techies: Dota 2's other icon, and its biggest troll. Cover key objectives and escape routes in hidden Proximity Mines, or hurl yourself bodily into the enemy line to disrupt and stun. Liable to wind up your own team as much as your foes, so pick with care.

Dota 2's other icon, and its biggest troll. Cover key objectives and escape routes in hidden Proximity Mines, or hurl yourself bodily into the enemy line to disrupt and stun. Liable to wind up your own team as much as your foes, so pick with care. Tidehunter: If you love to turn the tide of battle with a giant, impactful ultimate, few are as satisfying (or as effective) as Ravage. Grab a Blink Dagger to ensure you deliver it in the perfect place, at the perfect time.

The best Support heroes in Dota 2

Here are the best Dota 2 heroes to play in the Support position:

Crystal Maiden: Map-wide mana regen for your team, slows, disables, and a powerful ultimate; CM is old reliable among the support cast for a good reason.

Map-wide mana regen for your team, slows, disables, and a powerful ultimate; CM is old reliable among the support cast for a good reason. Lich: Kind of a fancier take on Crystal Maiden. Learn to get the most out of sacrificing your own allied creeps, pester lane opponents with Frost Blast, then obliterate teams with his chain-bouncing ult. Find combo partners like Magnus or Enigma for maximum results.

Kind of a fancier take on Crystal Maiden. Learn to get the most out of sacrificing your own allied creeps, pester lane opponents with Frost Blast, then obliterate teams with his chain-bouncing ult. Find combo partners like Magnus or Enigma for maximum results. Rubick: One of Dota 2's most creative options, capable of stealing enemy spells to use as his own. Grab a game-changing ultimate or a valuable utility skill. On top of that, Telekinesis lets you put opponents right where you want them.

One of Dota 2's most creative options, capable of stealing enemy spells to use as his own. Grab a game-changing ultimate or a valuable utility skill. On top of that, Telekinesis lets you put opponents right where you want them. Shadow Shaman: Hex and Shackles are two of the most powerful single-target disable skills in Dota 2, and Shadow Shaman gets them both. His Mass Serpent Wards let him solo-push lanes with relative ease, or melt through Roshan's health.

Hex and Shackles are two of the most powerful single-target disable skills in Dota 2, and Shadow Shaman gets them both. His Mass Serpent Wards let him solo-push lanes with relative ease, or melt through Roshan's health. Silencer: While he can work as a carry, Silencer's signature spell-stopping utility and ability to frustrate opponents out of lane from range make him excel in the supporting roles. Keep note of the opposing team's biggest threats and make sure to shut them down.

While he can work as a carry, Silencer's signature spell-stopping utility and ability to frustrate opponents out of lane from range make him excel in the supporting roles. Keep note of the opposing team's biggest threats and make sure to shut them down. Spirit Breaker: Traditionally more of an offlaner, but support SB can be one of the most satisfying and devastating forces in the right hands. Charge across the entire map at speed and crash into lane for a gank - just make sure your teammates know you're coming.

Traditionally more of an offlaner, but support SB can be one of the most satisfying and devastating forces in the right hands. Charge across the entire map at speed and crash into lane for a gank - just make sure your teammates know you're coming. Vengeful Spirit: Simply being near teammates as VS makes them stronger, and her armor-wrecking Wave of Terror only amplifies that. Don't be afraid to sacrifice yourself swapping position with a high-value target you need to kill, or an ally that's important to keep alive.

Simply being near teammates as VS makes them stronger, and her armor-wrecking Wave of Terror only amplifies that. Don't be afraid to sacrifice yourself swapping position with a high-value target you need to kill, or an ally that's important to keep alive. Witch Doctor: If you like a support that can carve through enemy health, Witch Doctor is a great pick. Maledict and Death Ward can both ruin an opponent's day, and a well-placed Paralyzing Cask will scupper your foes' entire teamfight strategy.

Those are our top Dota 2 hero picks for the June 2026 meta. As I mentioned up top, however, there's nothing more important when choosing a character than making sure you're comfortable with them. Stumbling around on a 'strong' hero that you don't understand will never end well, so take it step by step and find your own comfort zone before experimenting.

If someone new takes your fancy, the best idea is to head into the training area or a match with bots just to get familiar with your skill set. Use our list of Dota 2 console commands to set up the ideal conditions. You should also check the best Dota 2 settings that we recommend to ensure your UI and controls are optimized for success.