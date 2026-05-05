Beloved Dota 2 esports team Heroic has just disbanded, saying it's a "tough game to commercialize"

Dota 2 esports is in an odd place. Once the premier sphere, it's been overtaken by the mammoth that is League of Legends - a beast that isn't showing any signs of slowing down. While Dota 2 remains huge in the East, its Western appeal has started to falter over the years, partly because it doesn't quite have the same content release cadence as other MOBAs, and partly because there's that big shiny thing called 'Deadlock' in the works. We've seen the legendary OG rip out its roster and start all over again, The International 2025's prize pool capped out at a mere $2,881,791 (for context, in 2021 it was $40,018,195), and now, Heroic has confirmed that it's leaving Dota 2 behind.

While Heroic came out of the gates swinging, dominating various Latin American tournaments, its struggled to really make a mark. Often finishing at the lower end of the standings at S-tier tournaments like The International, the organization has confirmed that it's disbanding its Dota 2 team and releasing its roster, citing financial issues as the primary cause.

"It is with a heavy heart that we today say goodbye to Dota 2 and our amazing team," the official statement reads. "Despite competitive success, a growing fanbase, and significant commercial efforts, the financial results ultimately fell short, making it unsustainable for us in the long term."

It goes on to celebrate the team's legacy, specifically its top six placement during TI 2025, noting that "the roster intends to stay together for upcoming tournaments, but will not represent Heroic."

In a separate X post, Chief Gaming Officer Robin Nymann echoes the brand's statement, writing that "this is the hardest news I've had to give in my career.

"The unfortunate reality is that Dota is a tough game to commercialize, and at Heroic we have not been able to make it bear fruit for a long time now. I have nothing but faith in this group of people, and the only reason we've made this decision is financial."

It's an issue we're seeing throughout the esports sphere, with even some of the biggest organizations struggling to stay afloat. Prize pools are dwindling, costs are consistently rising, and viewership is slowly declining across the board. I'm not about to wade into the Flyquest 'co-streaming is killing esports' debate, but its no secret that esports is in an odd spot, despite the new influx of cash from Saudi-backed supporters.

As someone who cut her teeth in esports and knows how vibrant the sphere is, it's sad to see it go this way. I've always loved watching The International, but as it contracts, the magic dissolves alongside it. I'm still excited for Shanghai, and I'm interested to see how Valve esportsifies Deadlock, but until then, I hope Heroic's roster finds a new home.