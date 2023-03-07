Dota 2’s new hero Muerta is here, accompanied by new event and sets

Strap in folks, Dota 2‘s new hero Muerta is set to pop heads and take names. Dropping into Valve’s iconic MOBA on March 6, the spectral gunslinger is accompanied by a new mini-game and some Day of The Dead-inspired character sets that are a must-have for players who love the aesthetic.

And so death walks the grounds of Dota 2’s ever-evolving arena, and boy does she look good doing it. Meet Muerta, the latest hero to join the game’s ever-expanding character roster.

Described as being so good at ending lives that “Death himself put her on the payroll,” the Latin-inspired sharpshooter “shepherds wayward souls to the other side, whether they want to get there or not.” So, as you can imagine, she’s a force to be reckoned with.

Dota 2 Muerta abilities

Muerta is described as a ranged carry who specialises in disabling players. Her abilities are below:

Passive – Gunslinger : Muerta’s attacks have a chance to fire a second shot at another target, prioritizing Heroes.

: Muerta’s attacks have a chance to fire a second shot at another target, prioritizing Heroes. Dead Shot : Muerta fires a ghostly trickshot at an enemy unit or tree. When the bullet strikes, it damages and briefly slows, then ricochets in the targeted direction. The ricochet damages all units that it passes through, stopping when it hits a hero. Heroes hit by the ricochet are feared away from the impact.

: Muerta fires a ghostly trickshot at an enemy unit or tree. When the bullet strikes, it damages and briefly slows, then ricochets in the targeted direction. The ricochet damages all units that it passes through, stopping when it hits a hero. Heroes hit by the ricochet are feared away from the impact. The Calling : Summons a group of four revenants that slowly circle the targeted location. Enemies within the area are slowed and have reduced attack speed. Revenants deal damage and silence enemies as they pass through them.

: Summons a group of four revenants that slowly circle the targeted location. Enemies within the area are slowed and have reduced attack speed. Revenants deal damage and silence enemies as they pass through them. Ultimate – Pierce the Veil: Muerta transforms, becoming immune to physical damage. All of her attack damage is dealt as magical damage. Muerta gains bonus attack damage and phased movement. Muerta can attack ethereal units but deals no damage to Magic Immune targets.

Powerful, am I right? Given that I prefer to play ranged carries, Muerta is a dream come true for me (or a nightmare, depending how you look at it). The Calling is perfect for lining up enemies to pop with Dead Shot, and I was to just drop her ultimate to see her transform because that animation is stunning.

Dota 2 Dead Reckoning event

With Muerta’s arrival comes the Dota 2 Dead Reckoning event, which is set to run from March 6 to April 4.

Players will be able to take part in a new limited-time mini-game called ‘The Quick and The Dead,’ which is a deathmatch-style mode that sees players duke it out to score the most kills and assists. Whoever gets the most points (known as ‘Muerta’s Flowers’) wins!

You’ll also be able to use your Flowers to buy Dead Reckoning Chests, which include all-new item sets for Anti-Mage, Dawnbreaker, Io, Lina, Medusa, Pudge, Sniper, and Viper. My personal favourite is Lina’s Dead Heat, which is an instant cop for annoying caster mains like me.

Other new features include advanced battle stats for Dota Plus members, customisable quickcasting, and an improved friends list. There’s also a slew of buffs and nerfs, so be sure to check those out, too.

It’s also worth having a look at the best Dota 2 custom games to let you try out the latest addition to the roster, as well as our sister site’s list of all Dota 2 cheats and commands – after all, the most recent Dota 2 patch axed a few.