Dota 2 is getting an “Overwatch-style system” similar to CS:GO’s

Last week, Dota 2 developer Valve revealed a hefty batch of updates headed the MOBA game’s way for its Fall Season. Covering several of the multiplayer game’s aspects, like its Guilds, Dota Plus subscription service, and more, the post also mentioned a new feature in development – a report evaluation system that takes a leaf out of CS:GO’s book.

“In terms of toxicity and game ruining behaviours from players, we are working on a new Overwatch-style system, similar in some ways to that of CS:GO,” Valve reveals in the dev post. “We aren’t ready to share more information about this yet, but we will as soon as we are able,” the studio adds. However, it seems it might not be too far away from implementation into Dota 2, given the dev adds: “We are hoping to get this in the game as soon as possible”.

It’s far from clear exactly what form this system might take from this announcement, however Counter-Strike: Global Offensive’s own version could offer some kind of indication.

CS:GO’s Overwatch system essentially lets the FPS game’s community regulate itself using an “in-game replay review system” – that is, members with enough game knowledge and experience can check out eight games or approximately ten minutes’ worth of gameplay footage to help resolve reports relating to player behaviour. The “investigators”, as they’re referred to in the other Valve title’s community, can collectively evaluate the validity of reports and apply temporary bans if needed.

It’s not clear to what extent Dota 2’s own upcoming version of this system will emulate CS:GO’s, but given it’s been described as “similar in some ways”, it looks like we can expect to see something along these lines to some degree. As for when, it looks like we’ll have to keep a weather eye out for more information.

