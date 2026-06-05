A new Dota 2 update buffs Nature's Prophet and Arc Warden, but everyone's talking about a mysterious Axe 'change'

Fresh Dota 2 patch notes have just dropped, and that means the meta will start to creak and shift under the weight of Valve's latest balance adjustments. There are some welcome changes in Dota 2 update 7.41d, along with a few that I'm sure people will question, and even a nice quality-of-life buff. The line that's got people talking, however, is a mysterious footnote for Axe that doesn't appear to have any current meaning. Is it a clue hinting at the next addition to the MOBA? My heart tells me yes.

Before we get into the actual winners and losers of the Dota 2 7.41 patch notes, let's take a quick look at Axe. He gets a slight nerf to the cast range of Battle Hunger (that one's real), and then his base health regen has been dropped by 0.5. Next to that latter change, however, is an information point; hover over it and we're told, "Sense of Foreboding increased from 0 to 0.5." As far as anyone can tell, this isn't some obscure mechanic that everyone has forgotten about, meaning it's most likely a tease for some upcoming event, or perhaps even our next new hero.

Another very welcome point, particularly for anyone who doesn't queue in a full stack, is that using Smoke of Deceit now broadcasts a message to your allied chat, letting everyone know that you're up to some mischief. Valve has also dropped the recipe cost of Dagon by 50 gold, which equates to a 250 gold saving if you're taking it all the way up to Dagon 5. I still wouldn't recommend doing that unless you're feeling flashy, but it's a little more attainable.

Moving onto hero balance changes in 7.41d, one of the biggest winners is Nature's Prophet. On top of those Treant buffs from last update, all of his living Treants will now always contribute to the bonus damage effect, even if they're out of range. He also gets a small increase to the Sprout Damage boost from his level 20 talent. Arc Warden players will be very happy with an early game increase to Flux's cast range and movespeed slow - these are most potent at rank one, with the new range even outstripping the old level two value.

Morphling gains seven base Agility and loses nine base Strength, so the net effect is that he begins with two more stat points than before, and a higher initial damage output. He also gets a bit more attack range, cast range, and slow resistance from Ebb and Flow. Wraith King's base damage goes up by two, helping him score early last hits. His Vampiric Spirit passive starts at a much higher 20% lifesteal, but now scales at half the rate per level, meaning it'll begin falling behind its old version from the level 14 mark.

Phoenix nerfs have probably been in order for a while, and come in the form of a reduction in the attack speed slow from Fire Spirits. It's most significant at the start, gradually scaling back up to the same value as before by rank four, meaning the hero's potency in the support role should be slightly lessened. The max-health scaling on Sun Ray from its level 20 talent has also been dropped a touch.

Legion Commander suffers from a fairly significant mana increase on her signature skill, Duel. It's gone up from 75 across the board to 80/100/120, meaning you're probably going to have to start seriously considering the value of mana-boosting items in your build. Ember Spirit's bonus hero damage from Sleight of Fist has been lowered by ten at all ranks, which you'll feel most keenly in the early game due to the nature of how it scales. Players who enjoy using him will probably also be bummed by the three-damage reduction on Mage Slayer, which is one of his most common pickups.

The list rolls on, so it's worth double-checking your favorites (this can also be done in game). Among the other notables, Slark's shorter cooldown on Saltwater Shiv now matches its duration at rank one, while Ringmaster's Funhouse Mirror illusions now deal a full 100% damage instead of 28%. There's also a bug fix targeting a bizarre interaction where Venomancer could use Helm of the Dominator to cause an enemy Spirit Breaker to swap teams after the specific combination of Lotus Orb and Planar Pocket.

Dota 2 patch 7.41d is out now. We've recently updated our Dota 2 console commands guide for 2026, so if you're eager to dive into the testing room and try out the changes, you'll be well-served by taking note of all the tools at your fingertips.