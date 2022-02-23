Primal Beast is the new Dota 2 hero – here are his abilities

After much anticipation, Dota 2’s 7.31 patch has gone live, with a new hero called Primal Beast. In addition to the previously-announced Techies Demolitions rework, the patch notes include a host of more general balance changes, including a big update to the jungle introducing several new creeps to battle.

Primal Beast is a strength hero rated for disabler, durable, and initiator roles. His first ability is Onslaught, a charge which knocks back anyone – enemy or ally – in range, and will damage and stun enemies caught in the effect. Charging the charge will let Primal Beast charge further. Trample creates an AoE damage effect around Primal Beast, which will damage all enemies for 140 units traveled.

Uproar is a passive buff to base bonus damage, and Primal Beast gains additional stacks of the ability each time an enemy hero deals 35 damage or more. You can activate those stacks for a roar that’ll slow nearby enemies and grant bonus attack damage and armour. Pulverize will grab an enemy target, slamming them back to the ground for AoE damage.

Finally, Rock Throw will (you guessed it) throw a rock at a target location, stunning and damaging enemies caught in range of the impact. You can see all those abilities in action on the official site.

