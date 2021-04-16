Dota 2 devs put out summer 2021 Steam Workshop call to arms

If you’re a Dota 2 fan, you’ll probably know the multiplayer game has a thriving community creation scene, with its slice of Steam Workshop constantly updated with new fan-made custom games, items, and more. And now, Valve is calling for even more user-generated goodies for the summer 2021 season, with submissions getting the chance to make it into the main game.

“With spring finally arrived and the community set on course for the heart of the Dota competitive season, it’s a good time to replenish some of the treasure stock that was nibbled away during the long year behind us,” the studio notes in a ‘call to arms’ post on the MOBA game’s site. “To that end, we’re now officially accepting new submissions for item sets that help fill out the available battle attires for all your favourite heroes, themed around whatever your best ideas might be.”

The developer asks that those keen to submit their goodies tag them as ‘summer 2021′ when posting them to the Dota 2 Steam Workshop, to ensure that they don’t get missed among the sea of community creations. The devs have also set a deadline of July 16, 2021, so if you’re looking to enter make sure your wares are on the Workshop by then.

While Valve’s on the lookout for creators’ best ideas it reminds players not to post concepts that involve “human skulls, blood, and gore”. Oh, and it also reminds you to head over to the Workshop and cast your votes through the queue for your favourite summer 2021 content even if you’re not a creator or custom content user, to “ensure your voices are heard in the selection process”.

Cosmetic items posted on the Steam Workshop can make it to the Dota 2 Steam Store and be sold for real money, with creators receiving a percentage of sales for the items they’ve made, but they have to be approved by Valve beforehand.

If you're keen to submit something for the summer 2021 call for content, you can head to Steam Workshop.