Dota 2 The International 2023 is coming to Seattle

Dota 2 The International 2023 is headed for Seattle. The annual esports tournament for Valve’s MOBA is both the culminating moment in the Dota 2 year and also traditionally able to boast the biggest prize pools in all of competitive videogame tournaments. Now, its twelfth instalment is heading to Washington state as the TI 2023 date is marked down for October.

Book your calendars now, then, because TI 2023 will take place in October, high up in the north-western corner of the United States. The announcement comes as a short video from Dota 2 developer Valve, and features a mysterious figure whistling and jangling a set of keys as they stride through the darkened corridors of a storage facility.

Unlocking a cage door, they pull on a pair of pristine white gloves, give the Aegis of Champions – the ultimate prize for winners of the tournament – a light dust off, and place it gently into a decorative box, and then again into a wooden crate. Upon this package is stamped a label reading “Priority Package: Ship to Seattle, October 2023.” There’s also a QR code, although this simply leads to the Dota 2 website.

Of course, there’s much more than just the Aegis, and the glory that bestows, awaiting the eventual winners. Even with the lower overall prize pool that TI 2022 attained, the victorious Tundra Esports brought home $8.5 million for its troubles. At its peak just one year prior, TI 2021 winners Team Spirit managed to snag a quite staggering $18.2 million for victory.

That 2021 prize pool – over $40 million in total – is still the largest overall winnings offered for a single esports tournament by a sizable margin, and even 2022’s much lower $18.9 million total still makes it the sixth-highest (with only previous Internationals sitting above it). When it comes to big money payouts, there’s still no-one else doing it quite like Dota 2.

Dota 2 The International 2023 date

Dota 2 The International 2023 takes place October 27-29 in Seattle, Washington. Prior to that, Dota 2 The International 2023 group stage begins October 14, followed by the playoffs. This initial set of events will be labeled as “The Road to The International.”

Valve adds that ticketing information and additional details will be revealed nearer to the event, but for now at least you know when to book time off if you’re a fiend for competitive Dota 2.

The Dota 2 New Frontiers update just landed and is the biggest overhaul for the game in several years, with a larger map and an all-new hero type. It makes now a great time to start for the first time, too, and we’ve got the best Dota 2 heroes for beginners to help you out. Alternatively, check out the coolest Dota 2 custom games for plenty more unique ways to play.