Dota 2’s Mistwood 7.28 update drops this week, with a new Hero in tow

Late last month, Dota 2 developer Valve announced that the multiplayer game’s 7.28 gameplay update would be arriving sometime in mid-December, along with its next Hero, whose release was delayed by a few weeks. Now, the studio has confirmed a release date for the impending patch, announcing it’s called the Mistwood update.

“Thursday is a bright day to enjoy a good cup of coffee, some time with the family and release the Mistwood update!” Valve teases on Twitter. So, the Dota 2 update 7.28 release date is now confirmed for Thursday, December 17 – but that’s more or less it for now in terms of what we know about the patch itself.

We know a new Hero is on the way – the first new addition to the MOBA game’s character roster of 2020 – but details are scarce, to say the least. We know from the November dev post that “she need[ed] a bit more time to cosy up for the winter”, so she’s a ‘she’ – but that’s all in the way of information about her just yet.

There’s no information on what buffs, nerfs, and tweaks to expect in the coming update yet, either – but with launch a handful of days away, it won’t be long before we find out. In the meantime, you can still dip into the ongoing Dota 2 Diretide event for the time being, with the event running until December 22.

We have a Dota 2 Diretide guide if you’re on the lookout for some tips on the eerie event and ghostly goodies up for grabs while it’s still live.

Carrie Talbot

News editor

Published:

Carrie cut her gaming teeth on the early Tomb Raiders and a lot of Worms 2, but has since developed slightly wider interests. An avid lover of cats, coffee, and Fable, she is desperately awaiting Fable 4.

