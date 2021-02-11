Dota 2 fans are throwing a Valentine’s Captain’s Mode tournament

Ah, Valentine’s Day. Whether its very mention conjures images of roses, chocolate, and hearts or a gush fest of crowded restaurants and overpriced teddy bears, there’s no denying its arrival does herald a bunch of fun in-game events. One of which is being hosted by the Dota 2 Reddit community, and features a bunch of teams battling it out in a Captain’s Mode tournament.

As announced on the MOBA game’s subreddit, the Valentine’s tournament will see eight teams of five players take on a single-elimination, best-of-one bracket over a few hours on February 13. Each game will be played using Dota 2’s Captain’s Mode – the standard option used in competitive play. Players with at least 1000 MMR are welcome to apply, and players will get assigned to their team based on their MMR, with the captain doing each team’s drafting having the highest on the team by default.

Prizes on offer include “Alliance 2019 Jerseys – [a] choice between Loda’s or Alliance named (EU and UK shipping only – winners outside of these regions can claim a $10 Steam gift code)”, some special roles on the relevant Discord server, and subreddit flairs.

If you’re keen to throw your hat into the ring, it’s worth noting some rules – for example, it’s a first-come-first-served deal (though there is a waitlist), the tournament will be played on EU servers and in English language, you’ll need to be available for check-in between 13:00 and 14:15 UTC on the day, and – of course – cheating and abusing bugs are not allowed in any form. You can check out the full details below:

If you’re thinking of signing up, you might find our Dota 2 heroes and Dota 2 neutral items guides handy. The contest kicks off on February 13 at 07:00 PT / 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT.