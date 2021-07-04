Dragon Age 4 is “making great progress”, and here’s the Antivan Crows

While Dragon Age fans were sad to hear the news that Dragon Age 4 would not be making an appearance at EA Play Live this month, BioWare executive producer Christian Dailey has posted an apology on Twitter – along with the confirmation that the team is “making great progress” and some new concept art of the Antivan Crows.

There’s been a surprising amount of news regarding the next Dragon Age game considering BioWare hasn’t released much more than a couple of stylish teasers and a few pieces of concept art right now – there hasn’t been any gameplay or even an official title yet.

Therefore fans are understandably upset that EA’s showing won’t include anything about Dragon Age 4, although Dailey states that the team at BioWare will “share more when the time is right” – but it’s the new concept art that’ll get fans talking. The emblem at the bottom confirms that the characters are members of the Antivan Crows – the group of assassins that Dragon Age: Origins’ Zevran belonged to.

The Crows have made sporadic appearances across the Dragon Age franchise since Origins but were a big part of several stories in the Tevinter Nights collection that was teased as having hints towards Dragon Age 4. There was another previously released piece of concept art showing a character similar to these crows, all of which suggests the group may have a far bigger presence in the new game than in previous Dragon Age games.

Hi Friends – sorry for no EA Play news this year but please know that the team is heads down with a lot of momentum and making great progress. We are excited to share more when the time is right. Please stay safe and have a great weekend! @SerGoldman @dragonage pic.twitter.com/eveXFbJtgY — Christian Dailey (@ChristianDailey) July 2, 2021

As for when Dragon Age 4 could come out or get a reveal, it could still be a long way off. If this report from earlier this year is accurate then EA and BioWare may be taking the game in a single-player-only direction again – which is great, but that likely means Dragon Age 4 will need to be completely rebuilt again. Hopefully we’ll hear more later in the year.