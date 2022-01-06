Dragon Age 4 is “built on choices that matter”

It has now been over one full year since we saw a trailer for Dragon Age 4. (It still doesn’t have a title, either, but what else are we going to call it in the meantime?) BioWare has provided a few scant details since then, and today brings fans another tiny morsel of acknowledgment.

“Of course, we remain hard at work on the next iterations of Dragon Age and Mass Effect,” BioWare general manager Gary McKay says in a blog post. McKay says that “as for Dragon Age, we have a veteran group of talented developers working on the next iteration of the franchise. We are focused on a single-player experience that is built on choices that matter.”

And that’s your Dragon Age update for 2022 – but hopefully it won’t be the only one this year. The devs previously confirmed that it would be a single-player-focused experience in another blog post last year. Earlier in 2021, industry insiders reported that BioWare scrapped live service plans for the new Dragon Age in favour of a traditional RPG campaign, which may explain why it’s been taking so long for a substantial update on the new game.

“If you’re curious about Mass Effect,” McKay continues in today’s post, “I’d encourage you to take a look at the poster we released on N7 Day. If you look closely, there are a handful of hidden treats; by my count, there are at least five surprises, all of which point to an amazing future in the Mass Effect universe.”

