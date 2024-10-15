Dragon Age The Veilguard marks the return of one of the most loved RPG series in recent years. A full decade since Inquisition, and with Mass Effect Andromeda neatly behind it, BioWare is finally bringing back the world of Corypheus and Darkspawn, rogues and mages, while taking on the legacy of the epochal Skyrim, as well as Obsidian’s magic-infused newcomer Avowed. Formerly Dragon Age Dreadwolf, The Veilguard’s launch is finally, nearly upon us. For PC players curious about preloads and DRM, publisher EA shares some fascinating fresh details. Unlike many of the company’s games, like Star Wars Jedi Survivor, Dragon Age The Veilguard will not include Denuvo, or other third-party protection software.

The Dragon Age The Veilguard release date is almost here, and despite some initial reservations, we’re still geared up to return to the RPG series and see what BioWare has accomplished. Origins and Inquisition are some of the best games to grace PC in the last two decades and the Mass Effect maker still boasts some major pedigree with the likes of Knights of the Old Republic to its name. Dragon Age The Veilguard might have some doubts to face down, but it still has major potential. As for PC players, EA has some news.

While other EA games, including Immortals of Aveum, FC 25, and Wild Hearts, to give some recent examples, include third-party protection software, Dragon Age The Veilguard won’t use it whatsoever. The game also won’t requir the dedicated EA launcher, and PC players will be able to download and boot it beginning at 9am PST / 12pm EST / 5pm GMT / 6pm CET on Thursday October 31.

“Dragon Age The Veilguard won’t include any 3rd party DRM (such as Denuvo) on any platform,” EA says. “The lack of DRM means that there will be no preload period for PC players.” Dragon Age The Veilguard is also Steam Deck verified, so you can play it comfortably on Valve’s handheld from release day.

